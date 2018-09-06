From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Golden Rule Peace Boat reception
|Date
|Friday September 14
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Veterans Memorial Building
401 Van Ness Avenue, Room 206
San Francisco
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Helen Jaccard
|Helen.jaccard [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|2069926364
|
View the 25 minute documentary, "Making Waves: Rebirth of the Golden Rule", meet the crew, discuss the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and find out about the upcoming voyage to Hawaii and beyond.
The Golden Rule is sailing for a nuclear-free world and a Peaceful, Sustainable Future!
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 6th, 2018
http://VfpGoldenRule.org
