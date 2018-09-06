top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Environment & Forest Defense
Golden Rule Peace Boat reception
Date Friday September 14
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Veterans Memorial Building
401 Van Ness Avenue, Room 206
San Francisco
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorHelen Jaccard
EmailHelen.jaccard [at] gmail.com
Phone2069926364
View the 25 minute documentary, "Making Waves: Rebirth of the Golden Rule", meet the crew, discuss the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and find out about the upcoming voyage to Hawaii and beyond.

The Golden Rule is sailing for a nuclear-free world and a Peaceful, Sustainable Future!
For more event information:
http://VfpGoldenRule.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 6th, 2018 7:41 PM
