Toxins In The Flesh Of Murdered Animals Include Blood, Sweat, And Tears
Mammal, bird, and fish flesh, eggs and dairy kill more people annually in the world than tobacco, alcohol, traffic accidents, war, domestic violence, guns, and drugs combined.
A 6 year study of 70,000 people reported in 2013 in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that vegans have a 12% longer life span than nonvegetarians.
http://online.wsj.com/article/SB1000142412788732442390457852319044104251
A 7 year study by the US Government on Seventh Day Adventist and Mormons, with neither smokers nor drinkers in either group, found that vegan Seventh Day Adventists live 7 years longer than nonvegan Mormons.
A study conducted by Dr Irving Fisher at Yale found that vegetarians had superior endurance to members of the Yale football team.
Several thousand vegan physicians, nurses and other health professionals, with no financial investment in the meat, fish or dairy industries, have a website at http://pcrm.org
The National Geographic reported in January of 1973 that the peoples around the world with the most centenarians were the Hunzas of Tibet, Vilcabamba of Ecuador, Azerbaijans of the Caucasus, all vegetarian. In addition, Hindu yogis and vegan Adventists have significant numbers of centenarians.
Southampton University in the UK, as reported in the British Medical Journal, found higher IQ in vegetarians. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/6180753.stm
Mervyn Hardinge, MD conducted isocaloric studies at Harvard, and found that after 3 months on the same number of calories daily, the vegans weighed 11-12 pounds less than the dairy vegetarians and 23 pounds less than the nonvegetarians. Fruitarians were not in the study but found by Hardinge to weigh the least.
Another life insurance company giving discounts to vegetarians
http://www.prevention.com/health/health-concerns/insurance-company-gives
Vegetarian males have higher sperm count, indicate several studies. http://www.earthsave.org/environment/sperm.htm
Pancreatic cancer risk increases with bacon
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/pancreatic-cancer-risk-increases-with-every-/.
Why physicians prescribe vegan diet http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNxyEZ1Uh2M
Denmark was blockaded in WW1 and faced a food shortage. The Danish king asked Dr Hindehede, a nutritionist, to help.
Hindehede put Denmark on a meatless diet for a year. The death rate dropped 34% among men, slightly less among women.
A growing number of insurance companies give life insurance discounts to vegetarians, vegans, and fruitarians.
The heart beat of the average vegetarian pumps the same amount of blood with 20 fewer beats per minute. Vegan hearts are even more efficient.
WHAT'S IN A BURGER? BLOOD SWEAT AND TEARS (AS WELL AS BIOTERRORISM)
Blood, trioxypurine, adrenalin, cholesterol, prions, fecal matter, from the butchered cow as well as insect droppings in the slaughterhouse, colon bacteria, toxoplasmosis, trichinosis, insecticides, female hormones, mercury, arsenic, chromium, polychlorinated biphenols, no vitamin C, no natural bulk, Alzheimer's or senility, sterility, cancer, anthrax, lead, Mad Cow, Mad Pig, Mad Deer, impotence, flydung, smallpox, tularemia, Alzheimer's, acid reflux, alcoholism, addiction, clenbuterol, diabetes, biophages, irradiation, genetically modified foods given slaughter bound animals, medications like Benadryl, banned antibiotics and legal ones, caffeine, excess lactic acid, feather meal, isinglass from fish bladders put in beer, MRSA, carcinogens such as malonaldehyde and methylcholanthrene, ractopamine, trimethylamineoxide (TMAO), L-carnitine, arsenic, campylobacter, heterocyclic amines, dioxin, downers, uric acid kidney stones, pus, salmonella serovars, shigella, staphylococcus aureus, listeria, vibrio gastroenteritis, plesiomonas shigelloides, bacillus cereus, formaldehyde, monosodium glutamate, aspartame (chlorine baths*)
I INTRINSIC IN ALL ANIMAL FLESH.
ANIMAL FAT OR CHOLESTEROL correlated to heart disease, strokes, pulmonary and other embolisms, aneurisms Cardiac surgeons must cut through layers of this whitish substance to get to the heart
STEARIC ACID an ingredient in animal flesh and dairy... correlated to heart attacks
THE BLOOD is called juice after its chemical nature changes from cooking..
SWEAT OR PRE URINE is uric acid or trixoypurine.. more addictive than caffeine (dioxypurine) which has 2 oxypurines to ever 3 of trixoypurine.. Uric acid is the primary cause of spinal pain, arthritis and rigidity as it crystallizes into needles jabbing the joints. It exhausts the kidneys. and creates kidney stones by itself or in combination with calcium. Uric acid would have been eliminated by the animal's muscle cells had she not been butchered. Carnivores have 5 times the kidney size per pound of body weight that human beings have. With such small kidney size in relation to our body weight, we humans place added stress on our kidneys which must convert the uric acid to ammonia (NH3) to be expelled as urine. Every unnecessary pound of protein (countries involved in meat export tend to consume more animal flesh) harms the kidneys. Like amyloid plaque from homocysteine, uric acid has accretions in the arteries of the brain, kidneys etc. In addition, the oxypurines in animal,. bird and fish cadavers as well as those in caffeine (tea, coffee, cocoa etc) are a diuretic, another factor in the stress to the kidneys and bladder. Those consuming mammal, bird or fish flesh also have more kidney stones.
The urine of nonvegetarians and nonvegans is darker and stronger in smell.
THE FECES ECOLI COLON BACTERIA poured out by terrorized animals is saturated with ecoli or colon bacteria.. not only their own waste but that of other cows on which they often slip as they are being skinned alive at Iowa Beef Processors or other sites. Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, affiliated in the last century with Kellogg cereals found that after a few hours ecoli (colon or intestinal bacteria) can multiply into the billions. As trillions of gallons of fecal matter are dumped into the waterways, ecoli or colon bacteria based infections are coming to vegetarians as well as nonvegetarians. The proximity of swinging hanging cadavers causes ecoli and other diseases to be transmitted to other cadavers.
SENILITY (AND STERILITY). FROM HOMOCYSTEINE OR AMYLOID PLAQUE The polysaturated animal fat (cholesterol) in meat clogs cerebral arteries.(Wm Shakespeare in "Twelfth Night": "He is a heavy eater of beef. Methinks it doth harm to his wit." ). Lancet, the British medical magazine, found that Mad Cow is sometimes diagnosed as dementia. All meat and fish contain high levels of homocysteine which breaks down into amyloid plaque.
Even pharmaceutical industry dominated NIH has reported a correlation between homocysteine and Alzheimer's http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/18057557
Alzheimer's Disease is caused by ALcohol, cooking with ALuminum as well as other metals, using deodorants containing aluminum, and the prions in ALl animal protein, plaque which builds up in the brain interfering with function. (Mercury destruction of memory is not intrinsic to meat but added.).
ADRENALIN OR EPINEPHRINE is secreted in massive amounts by
captive helpless terrorized animals who hear the screams of their fellows while they stand in the slaughterhouse line or in open slatted slaughterhouse trucks in the freezing cold of winter.. as trucks rip through mountain passes.. or the suffocating heat of summer. Dr Loving at Ohio State
(one of the few scientists there not promoting animals as food or captive terrorized
lab subjects) has found that humans who fight have high adrenalin blood level seven 22 hours later. Animal fright hormones saturate the blood and muscle cells of animals. These hormones are protein enzymes some of whose links are broken by cooking. Many remain intact recreating the anger in those who consume the flesh. Adrenalin is unreleased tears. It is the ingestion of anger, terror, and agony. Such meat adrenalin has been correlated to violence. A recent Maryland prison study reported reduced violence in those eating vegetables. Ingesting meat causes the body to be a constant state of unnatural alert.
ANGER see above.
DESPAIR AND DEPRESSION see above.
In addition, seven of the cattle and sheep ranching states have the highest suicide rates. The psychic toll of killing animals, as well as the adrenaline in meat are factors. *23
VIOLENCE.. see above.
RAPE Alaska has led the nation in sexual abuse and in ingestion of animal protein. Factors are adrenalin, female hormones which stimulate unnatural sexual response given to animals etc..
NO VITAMIN C
C is in no animal products.. It speeds up the flow of brain synapse messages and promotes connective tissue in the skin, said Nobel Laureate (in both peace and chemistry) Linus Pauling, who defined an orthomolecule as a molecule in fruit. C is a toxin bouncer. C should be consumed within the bulk of fruit, or in a buffered state, or with food.
NO FIBER... THE ANIMAL FAT CAUSES HEART ATTACKS
Animal fat clogs the arteries causing heart attacks and strokes,which are the single major cause of death in the world. Meat deaths per year outdo alcohol, tobacco, and accidents combined. It is not just the animal fat in meat which causes this, but the uric acid (trioxypurine) is an unnatural stimulant, as is the adrenalin enzyme. Adrenalin mobilizes the body for fight or flight.Meateating puts the body in a constant state of stress..
CANCER
Countries with the highest meat consumption have the highest rates of intestinal cancer. Canada, Australia, the US, Argentina, and Chile are some of these. Meat has no natural bulk and causes a constipation which leads to total blockage..
The University of Texas and the World Health Organization have recently published studies correlating cancer to the kidneys and to many other cancers.
DOWNERS
The meat industry dominated US Supreme Court has ruled that downers (dead, diseased, dying or debilitated animals), those unable to stand in the slaughterhouse truck, may be after pierced by forklifts, kicked or chain pulled out of a truck, be murdered and enter the human food supply.
OVERWEIGHT:
a. Dr Mervyn Hardinge working at an Ivy League university found that vegans weigh 23 lbs. less than nonvegetarians while dairy vegetarians weigh 12 lbs. less. Fruitarians weighed least. In the 3 month isocaloric study, the groups were all given the same number of calories per day. The increased bulk and lack of constipating flesh in vegetarian and vegan diets is a factor.b. The milk of cows is designed to produce a thousand pound animal. c. The lack of fiber in animal products causes constipation and retained calories..
ANTHRAX, SMALLPOX (COW POX), TULAREMIA
and other forms of bioterrorism all originate in the consumption of animal flesh or contact with their skins (hides, leather making, woolsorters' disease) The USDA which protects the multi trillion dollar meat industry while attempting to prevent diversity in fruit seeds from entering the country attributes only 700 deaths in animals to anthrax last year (500 in Texas) while virtually only NBC reported the anthrax in November 2001 in 21 California cows. (Author of 9 books Leonard Horowitz writes that the CIA gave Battelle of Columbus Ohio 1 billion dollars to develop weaponized anthrax.)
MRSA ViRUS IN PIGS, COWS, SHEEP ETC.
One of many lethal side effects of the overuse of antibiotics forced on captive animals is their development of MRSA viruses.
SONGLESSNESS
Susan Miller, voice specialist with Georgetown Univ Hosp (a vivisecting institution) has spoken of the rigidity of vocal chordscaused by dioxypurine (caffeine). Trioxypurine (uric acid in meat)is even more damaging.
DINOCOCCUS RADIODURANS:
According to NPR in December of 2002, adinococcus radiodurans can survive within meat though irradiated.
ACIDITY a Many diseases of acidity are related to acidification of the body from acid foods (mammal, bird, and fish flesh, eggs, dairy, coffee, tea etc.) Gastrointestinal acid reflux has been called by some gastroenterologists a product of meat.
b. These acid foods also destroy the myelin sheath of the brain, which protects the brain's nerves (electrical circuitry).
ECOLI OR COLON BACTERIA When animals are butchered Dr John Harvey Kellogg MD found their colon bacteria or ecoli could multiply by the billions in a few hours. Now ecoli from slaughterhouses, feedlots, and farms is filling the streams of the world. Not only food poisoning deaths but ear infections and immune problems are a result.
AMMONIA like amyloid plaque is a byproduct of animal protein. Carnivores' kidneys have 5 times our size per pound of body weight. Ammonia harms the kidneys of both humans and other species.
BUTYRIC ACID
This ingredient of animal fat causes bad odor. It used to be that Asians complained of this in Westerners, but now Japanese Chinese and Korean meat consumption is requiring more deodorants.Dumpsters full of rotting meat have a foul odor..
Flesheating causes bad odor in sweat, in breath, and in waste.
(C Taipale: Blood in plastic packaged meats gets onto the conveyor belts at grocery checkout counters contaminating the fruit purchases of others)
(One reason for greater vegan and vegetarian fertility is the more alkaline nature of the semen)
DARKER URINE
Humans have 1/5 of the kidney size of carnivores. Even so, every pound of animal protein causes the kidneys to work overtime to shear off the nitrogen and expel it in the form of ammonia (NH3).
EXCESS LACTIC ACID
Nonvegetarians produce more lactic acid in muscle exertion, causing earlier tiring. Dr Irving Fisher at Yale pitted members of the Yale football team against vegetarians and found that the vegetarians had significantly greater muscular endurance.
DIVERSION OF BLOOD FROM BRAIN TO STOMACH
Lions and other carnivorous cats are able to run fast for short distance but are not long distance runners. After eating a cadaver lions sleep as much as 18 hours a day.
HETEROCYCLIC AMINES ARE A CARCINOGEN CAUSED BY COOKING MEAT
See link
ODOR
The manure and urine as well as the sweat of vegans and vegetarians is less pungent, less acid, than that of nonvegetarians.
PUS
Pus is intrinsic in the flesh of any animal with an infection.
FORMALDEHYDE After the animal or fish is killed, trimethylamine oxide breaks down into formaldehyde and dimethylamine in equal parts
"One burger can contain the flesh of as many as 1000 cows." Law and Order screenwriter
II DISEASES ASSOCIATED WITH MEAT CONSUMPTION
There are tens of thousands of diseases caused by the consumption of the flesh of animals.
The USDA listed slightly over 100 in the early part of the 20th Century, but as knowledge has increased and toxic pollutants have saturated the environment, the number has increased.
PERITONITIS When George Wallace was shot, he never completely healed from peritonitis caused by the bullet ripping through his intestinal tract after he had just eaten a hamburger. The bullet carried colon bacteria throughout the body.
GANGRENE The downed cows passed into the human meat supply by the corrupt USDA are often gangrenous.
PUTREFACTION: Like any corpse, animal flesh (meat) deteriorates after death. Even when the cadaver is frozen, creiophilic bacteria multiply. (see below) The inability of the body efficiently to digest animal flesh is a cause of appendicitis. When the animal flesh is heated, thermophilic bacteria develop. Dr John Harvey Kellogg found that billions of ecoli bacteria multiply in the body after the animal is dead a few hours.
GELATIN a name for the ground up bones of animals.. which can contain Mad Cow frequent brand name Jello
MAD COW MAD DEER MAD ELK MAD FISH MAD CHICKEN MAD DOG MAD CAT
MAD LAMB MAD PIG MAD TURKEY ETC
Dr Stanley Prusiner went to the University of California from Harvard to receive more priority for his prion work, which won a Nobel Prize. Mad Cow proteins can incubate for 50 years said the World Health Organization's communicable disease division on the CBC. (Gelatin containing Mad Cow is found in jello, gelcaps, soaps, toothpastes, soups, marshmallows etc. Vegans are catheterized much less than nonvegans. However if by chance a vegan is unconscious and catheterized against her will, often the gels used against her will are animal derived.The 5th Circuit has twice upheld Howard Lyman after Amarillo cattlemen sued him. The Court held the truth is not libelous. /7000 articles The factory farming of over 81% of US fish with bone meal,unregulated for animal parts, causes fish to have sexual and other deformities and Mad Fish Disease or Piscean Spongiform Encephalopathy..
THE PRIONS cause cancer. Prion diseases include CJD, Creutzfeld-Jacob Disease, GSS Gerstmann-Straussler-Scheinker syndrome, FFI,Fatal Familial Insomnia,Kuru, a disease cannibals contract from eating human brains, (asanimals contract Mad Cow, Mad Deer and other diseases from being fedother animals' parts),Alpers Sydrome.
TRICHINOSIS A disease involving worms burrowing into the flesh of pigs.
TOXOPLASMOSIS a disease of rare meat.
MONONUCLEOSIS blamed on sexual contact but more frequentlyfrom rare meat. BRUCELLOSIS. SALMONELLA one of many varieties of food poisoning
NAMES OF OTHER FOOD POISONING AND OTHER MEAT DISEASES.
Brucellosis, ptomaine, trichinosis(pork flesh worms), hoof and mouth, toxoplasmosis (a raremeat disease) and many other food poisoning viruses, bacteriae arethe names of some of the ten thousand diseases which can betransmitted to humans by eating flesh. Dr Owen Parrett in thebook "Diseases of Food Animals" mentioned many.
HOOF AND MOUTH DISEASE caused by consumption of or contact with
coxsackieviruses in the fecal matter of cows and other mammals
III TOXIC ADDITIVES
BLEACH New USDA rules in 2015 and 2016 allow bleach to be added to animal flesh.
STERILITY:
A Canadian study has found that female hormones flushed come into the water supply and cause sterile fish. Hundreds of times that amountoffemale hormones flows into streams from the urine of billions ofcows
given female hormones in the US. (Perhaps this is one way the kinder
inherit the earth) In addition, new studies are finding that herbicides as well (such as Roundup) are causing sexual deformitiesin fish and that they continueto have power on the human population in parts as littleas 1 per billion..
THE FEMALE HORMONES given the cows become prostate, breast, anduterine cancer as well as nonreproductive cancers. Gynecomastia ismale breast swelling from such hormones, which increase sexualpressure and are correlated also torape. In Puerto Rico 2 year old children have developed sexually.TheEuropean Union has banned these hormones and has been more honestabout Mad Cow in its meat supply. Tens of thousands of MEN arecontracting breast cancer annually.
IMPOTENCE is also a byproduct as male testosterone level is reduced. A 2nd cause of impotence is animal fat blockage in prostate arteries. Yet it is very dangerous to give
men impotent from clogged penile arterties drugs like Cialis, Viagra and Levitra
which cause blindness, stroke, heart attack and death as they divert blood to blocked
artery areas.
FLY DUNG The dung of the cows is not the only waste which splatters onto the carcass. Those who have visited outdoor meat markets in the summer time with the carcasses hanging on hooks in public view are able to connect the connection of flies to the corpses which attract them..
THE ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE in the animal's flesh is passed onto the humans devouring them 60% of pigs, for instance, have MRSA from this resistance. see link below
HEAVY METALS IN MEAT & FISH (arsenic chromium mercury pcb's aluminum lead cadmium etc) cause memory loss, senility and brain damage. The inaction of the unelected Bush administration in this matter hasbeenwell reported..
RACTOPAMINE muscle growth stimulant banned in 160 countries but not US
BENZOPYRENE, a carcinogen, applies only when meat is burned on thegrill. NIH has added grilled meat, but not yet allmeat, to its carcinogen list. Dr Samuel Epstein testifiedbefore Congress about inhalable benzopyrene, but ingestedbenzopyrene has been underreported.. WASTELAGEIn addition to the waste secreted by the cow is the waste fed to thecow. It is legal in many states to add the waste of many animals to the feed (a chauvinist term for food when given to animals).. IMMUNE EXHAUSTION Just as polysexuality requires that the immune system adapt to the bioorganisms of each new partner, so does the eating of animals require the body to adapt to the bioorganisms of each slaughtered animals. The immune system can be healed by avoiding animal products & eating uncooked fruits such as nuts, peas, tomatoes, cucumbers, oranges, mangos..
The coal ash byproduct of coal burning utilties whether it is illeglly dumped or given to highways as a wintr salt substitute is endng in the watrhd with its cadmum and other toxic ingredients.
SMALLPOX (COW POX OR KINE POX)
Edward Jenner developed the first vaccinations against this meat consumption disease Meat industry money has changed the name from cow pox and kine pox to smallpox..
LIPS, SNOUTS, EYES, INTESTINALLININGS, SPINAL CORDS, BRAIN STEMS
Common to hot dogs are 'trash' meats which contain many pieces of animal correlated to Mad Cow and other diseases.. AIDS Dr Anthony Fauci, animal abuser at NIH, stated at a press conference that monkey meat consumption was one cause of AIDS. While cows' meat is not monkey meat, it does contain BLV or bovine leukemia virus, the same disease as the HTLV with only a name change. For example, leukemia virus in horses is called ELV, equine leukemia virus, in pigs PLV porcine leukemia virus, etc.(Most AIDS was caused by smallpox vaccine from the World Health Organization says Pierce Wright, former science editor of the London Times.).
SAWDUST, CANDY AND CANDY WRAPPERS, CHICKEN FECES, CRAB GUTS, GROUND UP LIMESTONE Mother Jones reported that these items are allowed by the FDA in the food forced on cattle.
CHLORINE BATHS Chickens are given carcinogenic chlorine baths after being subjected to latrine like conditions in factory farms in which they are jailed, sometimes 9 to a 1 ft by 3 ft. cage. The EU has said it will not allow chicken cadavers treated with chlorine into the EU.
STRANGE HAIRLIKE FIBERS FOUND IN MCNUGGETS
THE SODIUM NITRATE.. red dye number 2..forms nitrosamines incontact with animal protein. These nitrosamines are carcinogenic. In addition are many other carcinogenic.
FOOD COLORING AGENTS.
PRESERVATIVES which keep meat fromrotting.. also turn the body into a wax mummy.
MEAT TENDERIZERS such as
MONOSODIUMGLUTAMATE which break down animal flesh.. alsobreak down the brain's necessary cellular proteins. Chinese restaurant meat (where MSG is used) isknown to cause MSG headaches..
METHYLCHOLANTHRENE AND MALONALDEHYDE are 2 carcinogens created by heating animal flesh and fat above 300 degrees while the ecoli is caused by just the opposite: :undercooking.. The 2 carcinogens have been studied at Loma Linda University and elsewhere.
MERCURY at toxic levels is in much of the world's water. Fish areat the top of the ocean food chain, while meat is at the top of theland food chain. Mercury harms brainfunction. A class action suit against vaccines containing mercuryhasbeen filed because of correlation to children's neural damage. RepDan Burton's courageous fight against Henry Waxman to bring out this truth has been underreported. Countireswiththe most fish consumption have the most stomach cancer..
POLYCHLORINATED BIPHENOLS are found even in the livers of polar bears. They are a byproduct of the lumber (treekilling) industry as well as of GE and other transformers. They harm brain function..
ARSENIC a poison.. in all the waters of the world. One source is the lumber industry..
CARBON MONOXIDE GAS treating animal flesh with carbon monoxide gas hides the appearnace of old meat
CHROMIUM a poison expelled by some steel manufacturers MONONUCLEOSIS Like AIDS whose meat eating origins have been obscured, mononucleosis was called the kissing disease when in reality this immune depression disease was more frequently caused byrare meat.. INSECTICIDES AND HERBICIDES in the grain such as Roundup by Monsanto are concentrated in the milkand the meat of the animals. Each average weight 1000 lb. cow ate21,000 lbs. average before being forced to the slaughterhouse. Asfish are at the top of the ocean food chain, animal products are atthetop of the Mother Earth food chain, concentrating many times moreinsecticides than non organicfruits and vegetables. It is best to eat organic food,for the sake of all beings.
ACIDITY: Meat is one of the most acid of foods, raising the body's
acidity level. Acidification is a
major cause of aging. Animal protein is high in sodium, affectingnegatively the sodium potassium balance. Some scientists have said that cancer grows in acidity and dies in alkaline
bodies.
MOLD OR MICOTOXINS
Many meats have mold on their surface.SYPHILIS: connected to cow pox as well as to sexuality
MUCUS: correlated in teens to pimples..as it accumulates in thelungsand respiratory tracts and intestinaltract it can literally suffocate us. Dr Arnold Ehret'sThe Mucusless Diet is a timeless classic.
WORMS (in the bacon) are called trichinella and lead to trichinosis.(* NIH is finally after decades is readying to put grilled meat onthe list of carcinogens)
ALCOHOLISM: Several studies have been done on the relationshipof alcohol to meat and their mutual craving. General BramwellBooth, Russian mental health therapists and others have treatedalcoholism with vegetarian diet. Alcohol is very expansive oryin. Meat is the most yang or concentrated of all foods.
ADDICTION: The trioxypurine (uricacid) in meat is more addictive than the dioxypurine (caffein).
OSTEOPOROSIS: The trioxypurines inmeat are a cause of osteoporosis.
GANGRENE OF THE BOWEL: Human beings have the longest intestinaltracts of any mammal. These tracts are designed for frugivores orfruit eaters. Gangrene of the bowel is one of many intestinaldiseases caused by eating animal flesh.
GLYSOPHATE IN MONSANTO HERBICIDE ROUNDUP
Montano's Roundup causes glsophate toxemia, with symptoms very similar to autism says an MIT researcher
DIOXIN
Dioxin residue in foods causes birth defects (teratogenicity), cancers of several kinds,
liver toxicity, endocrine disruption, immunosuppression
POTASSIUM NITRATE OR SALTPETER is used as a preservative in cured meats and some cheeses
http://www.livestrong.com/article/209207-what-are-the-dangers-of-potassi/
CREIOPHILIC AND THERMOPHILIC BACTERIA
What are creiophilic bacteria? What are thermophilic bacteria?
Creiophilic bacteria survive freezing in the pieces of animal called meat. Thermophilic bacteria survive 300 degrees.
CAFFEINE, ARSENIC, BENADRYL, MEDICATIONS, BANNED ANTIBIOTICS
are also found in the flesh of chickens, while feather meal fed to other animals contains other banned substances.
http://www.nytimes.com/2012/04/05/opinion/kristof-arsenic-in-our-chicken
Arsenic, caffein, Benadryl, banned antibiotics fed to chickens
GENETICALLY MODIFIED FOODS
Estimates are that 60 to 90% of all foods given to slaughter bound animals contain genetically modified corn, soybeans etc.
http://anrcatalog.ucdavis.edu/pdf/8183.pdf
WHAT ELSE?
DEFORESTATION: . the sounds of trees being felled The cattle industry is one of the 3 greatest pressures on the world's forests,and therefore a cause of
DROUGHT, HURRICANE, FLOOD, FIRE, FAMINE and TORNADO
FAMINE: . the cries of hungry children Meat yields 100 to 1000 lbs an acre, while fruit and nut tree products can yield 450,000 lbs or more if the trees are allowed to grow.
FIRE: Animal fat based grease fires are the no. 1 cause of restaurant conflagrations and a major cause of house fires. In addition, the removal of trees around the world (trillions are destroyed by cattle and sheep grazing, mowing, the construction industry, bombs, etc.)causes drought and consequent fire.
ENERGY WASTE: A lb. of meat takes an average 80 times the productionenergy of a pound of fruit, as animalflesh must be refrigerated in slaughterhouse, warehouse, truck,grocer and home freezer, and then cooked, after the captiveanimals have required a short lifetime of veterinary care,antibiotics, feeders.
CHILD ABUSE A spokesperson for the Minnesota Dept of Health stated ona network television show that giving ones child raremeat is a form of child abuse because of the dangers involved.
PAIN: . the pain of cancer, heart disease, food poisoningarthritis, kidney disease, and all theother diseases associated with the consumption ofanimal flesh (Ironically, while the adrenalin enzymes make peopleangry, some joke that the female hormones makethe men nicer)
HIGH COSTS: The US pays the highest health care costs in the world,partly as a result of the USDA, NIH,CDC promotion of toxic animal products, partly because the USgovernment is controlled by multinational pharmaceutical companieswho pricegouge and stifle alternative healing methods.
WHAT'S IN CHEESE
Mastitis or infections of the udders of cowssubjected to cruel milking machines which give them bloodencrustations.. often drop those encrustations into the milk. Thesecoagulations are stirred into the milkin general.
WHAT'S IN WATER Not all the blood etc is in the meat. Slaughterhouses dump feces, urine (ammonia), blood, and infectious pus into the waterways, contaminating drinking for all..
NO BULK OR FIBER Meat with no fiber is the leading cause of intestinal cancer.The countries with the most animal flesh consumption have the highest rates of intestinal cancer.
THE BRAIN Brain destroying chemicals in meats include mercury, pcb's, cerebral artery clogging animal fat, meat tenderizers which break down brain tissue, the absence of vitamin C and other neural transmitters Albert Einstein, Da Vinci, Pythagoras, Ramanujan and other notedmathematicians were vegetarian. DaVinci was a fruitarian. * Kuru, a disease contracted by cannibals' brain consumption which has anincubationperiod of 50 years, is closely linked to Mad Cow.** (for 30 years. this Nobel prion researcher found his work suppressed at Harvard which is invested heavily in the meat industry as are Univ of Texas and Stanford. There is no such thing as organic meat..for insecticides are in all the waters of the world.
DES, diethylstilbestrolone female hormone, has been banned but many variants have taken its place
THE FILM at http://www.goveg.com/ shows animals being branded(castration not included in this video),debeaked, hung upside down by 1 hoof, struggling to pull away, defecating in fright, urinating in terror, being stunned with a stun gun, squealing, shrieking screaming Please ask PETA to reinstate the ability to see it on the web for free.
SOME CATEGORIES OF DRUGS WHICH IN INCREASE THE TRIGLYCERIDES IN MEAT CAUSING HEART ATTACKS, STROKES
Six of the medications which in common with mammal flesh increase triglycerides causing heart attacks
are blood pressure medicines, coricosteroids, antipsychotics,
Isotretinoin, HIV treatments, and estrogen.
https://healthguides.healthgrades.com/article/6-medications-that-can-cau
SLAUGHTERHOUSES
Workers at Hormel's QPP slaughterhouse are being paralyzed by inhalation of blood mist. How many other slaughterhouses have hidden or underreported paralysis?
Workers are kicked in the head and elsewhere by terrorized anmals, contract carpal tunnel from the cold temperatures, slip on the mud, feces, urine and grease of the slaughterhouse floor etc. etc.
Because workers are also dealing with brainblood mist and spinal stems there can be prions transmitting Mad Pig, Mad Cow, Mad Sheep, Mad Turkey, Mad Chicken etc.
Workers paralyzed
http://allpoetry.com/journal/13888116-Hormel_Blood_Mist_At_Slaughterhous
The Spam Dirty Secret
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2011/06/hormel-spam-pig-brains-dise/
30 Hormel brands
https://www.hormelfoods.com/Brands/?group=all
Ryan Zinke has rasied prices for national parks while lowering them
for megabutcher cattle and sheep rancher grazing fees on federal lands.
FOOD RECALLS
The USDA has a meat recall list at Socalled organic meat has no insecticides in the grain..and no hormones.. but most other toxins on this list The body can be healed. Just as uric acid, cholesterol, and bacteria accumulate in the body, a vegan diet gradually eliminates them. Positive thought, prayer, and spiritual healers can all undo the past.
NATURAL PROTEIN comes from seeds, lima beans, peas, lentils, walnuts, almonds, tofu,soymilk,coconut milk, and a virtually endless supply of nature's diversity
WEAPONIZED ANTHRAX developed at Ft Detrick was refined from the University of Iowa Ames strain which itself was isolated from a dead cow in Texas. (Marilyn Thompson of the Washington Post who told some truth in her coverup book)Battelle of Port Jefferson received 1 billion from the CIAto develop weaponized anthrax.MAD COW Purina herds in Sutherland Springs were destroyedfor incidence of Mad Cow
(Despite reports liking hepatitis vaccine to multiple sclerosis and other brain malfunctions, the CDC is continuing to promote the dangerous vaccine, reported NPR)What did Jesus call those who devour the murdered, dismembered,corpses of innocent animals? Flesh eaters (sarx flesh phagi eaters).This word sarcophagi is Greek for the Aramaic word Jesus used.King James translaters whose income was dependent on pleasing the meateating king translated this word as 'whited sepulchres'.--
The author would be grateful if you disseminated this article widely. It has not been copyrighted.
FDA allows 'biophages' or 'good viruses' to be sprayed on animal flesh
http://morgellonsgroup.proboards.com/index.cgi?board=general&action=disp
Govt allows irradiation of mammal and bird flesh
http://www.fsis.usda.gov/oa/background/irrad_final.htm
Baskin Robbins heir John Robbins of Earthsave speaks of lower sperm counts in nonvegans and nonvegetarians and on his book No Happy Cows
http://www.earthsave.org/environment//sperm.htm
http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2012/06/27/18716461.php
http://naturalnews.com
Heterocyclic amine carcinogens in meat
http://www.researchgate.net/publication/6626585_Formation_and_biochemist
According to Courthouse News Service (CNS), sodium benzoate, sodium propionate,
and benzoic acid will now be permissible for use in preserving and treating meat
and poultry products, despite having been previously banned
Scientific American reported humans evolved as vegetarians
http://blogs.scientificamerican.com/guest-blog/2012/07/23/human-ancestor/
latest revision May 27 2013
Anyone may reprint or repost all or part of this article on ingredients in animal flesh if recycled paper is used
Famous vegetarian and vegan athletes http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ko7zZIDrSGg
http://spot.acorn.net/fruitarian
Why I Don't Eat Meat by Owen Parrett MD http://www.care2.com/c2c/share/detail/184436
OF SEX AND DIET
Of Sex and Diet: Vegans Higher Sperm Count, Better Performance Submitted by Anonymous on Fri, 07/08/2011 - 09:16
I
Of Sex and Diet: Vegans Higher Sperm Count, Better Performance, More Ability to Attract
While cigarette ads are banned many places and alcohol ads
are restricted, the US government allows mongers of animal flesh
which causes more deaths than smoking, drinking, war,
traffic accidents combined) to endanger the public health
with saturation ads.
Impotence, Low Sperm Count, Prostate Cancer Connected To Animal And Fish Flesh,
Dairy
1.
Impotence, Low Sperm Count, Prostate Cancer: Connected to Animal Flesh &
Products
http://www.earthsave.org/environment//sperm.htm
Vegan Men Have Higher Testosterone Levels
"The study measured testosterone levels in 696 Oxford University men. Of the
study participants, 233 were vegan (ate no animal products) and 237 were
vegetarian (ate milk and dairy products). The remaining 237 subjects were men
who ate meat on most days of the week...vegans had higher testosterone
levels than vegetarians and meat eaters." British Journal of Cancer, 83(1), July
2000
Lance Armstrong's website on prostate cancer correlation to consumption of
animals given female hormones
http://www.livestron....owth-hormones/
http://www.pcrm.org
http://www.notmilk.com
Men with animal fat clogged arteries resulting in impotence who take
Viagra risk blindness. FDA issues warning.
http://www.consumera....viagra_02.html
SEX AND DIET: ANIMAL PRODUCTS HARM PERFORMANCE, SPERM COUNT, AND ATTRACTIVENESS
INFERTILITY
Sons of coweating mothers have lower sperm counts
and some infertility, according to a
team at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York
which studied data on the partners of 387 pregnant women in five U.S. cities
between 2000 and 2005, and on the mothers of the fathers-to-be.
(reported by Reuters, ABC, and MSNBC)
http://www.pcrm.org
Why I Don't Eat Meat by Gary Hullquist, MD
http://www.jasperadventist.org/health-meat.html���
GYNECOMASTIA
Gynecomastia is
swelling of male breasts, due in the US mainly to
the regime's allowance of female hormones given to
cows.. hormones banned in Europe before the WTO
rescinding for causing breast, uterine, cervical and prostate cancer.
http://www.notmilk.com
IMPOTENCE AND ANIMAL FAT
The chief cause of impotence is
animal fat from meat fish and dairy
blocking the penile arteries..
Pfizer, Lilly and other manufacturers
of erectile dysfunction drugs
have hidden the correlation of
Viagra etc. to blindness. The increased
pressure from these drugs on
already blocked arteries causes
arterial pipebursts.
http://www.vegsource.com/klaper
Michael Klaper, MD.. has lectured around the US on meat as a cause of impotence
UNNATURAL SEXUAL EXCITATION
female hormones in animal flesh (in the US) constantly stimulate
unnaturally sex appetites
http://www.pcrm.org
SEIZURES CAUSED BY FLESH
1 Nitrosamines in meat and fish can generate seizures... from red dye sodium nitrate combining with protein amines
https://www.livestrong.com/article/439652-health-problems-with-sodium-ni/
2. The residue of adrenaline from terrorized mammals, birds, and fishes, painfully murdered, can cause seizures in those who consume their cadaver pieces. Adrenaline generated by the human's fright or anger can as well.
https://www.epilepsy.com/connect/forums/living-epilepsy-youth/seizures-a
3 Estrogen forced into captive animals by injection, orally or in their food (feed is a human chauvinist term) can cause seizures.
http://www.epilepsywarriors.org/resources/epilepsy-seizures/seizure-trig/
img from https://www.karmanhealthcare.com
4. Nitrosamines in meat are created by sodium nitrate red dyes combined with animal protein Volatile nitrosamines also in some cheese, nonfat dry milk, some fish, beer
livestrong. com/article/439652-health-problems-with-sodium-nitrate/
WEIGHT LOSS AND BEAUTY
Dr Mervyn Hardinge's isocaloric studies at a major Ivy League school (one vivisecting primates)
revealed that after 3 months on the same number of calories, nonvegetarians weighed the most,dairy vegetarians 11 lbs. less,vegans 23 lbs. less
and fruitarians the least.
FRAGRANCE
The butyric acid in animal fat
lcauses an offensive smell in the skin.
PROSTATE UTERINE CERVICAL OVARIAN AND BREAST
CANCERS
The US has the highest rates of
prostate uterine and breast cancer
in the world, as the animal agriculture dominated
regime allows carcinogenic hormones
banned by the EU. DES was banned
in the US but was quickly replaced
by another hormone, bovine growth
hormone. The brutal castration
and branding of bulls comes back
to some cattlemen as the castration
in prostate cancer.
DECREASED MENTAL FUNCTION
Byproducts of animal protein and fat causing decreased flow
of blood to the brain by lining the cerebral arteries and brain cells:
1. amyloid plaque.. correlated to Alzheimer's... animal protein
byproduct lining cerebral arteries.
2. animal fat... lines cerebral arteries
3. uric acid crystals... also known as trioxypurines
Decreased mental function lowers sexual desirability for many.
AGGRESSION, RAPE
It is not just Viagra and Cialis which are correlated to rape as well as blindness. It is also
animal flesh intrinsically.
The adrenalin hormones secreted by terrorized animals for days
in transit to slaughter and in the slaughterhouse saturate the
flesh. Cooking only partially breaks down the links in the hormones.
Eating meat is correlated to aggression,
in general and in the sex life.
In addition, the hormones given
to livestock animals which create
unnatural sex drive are a causative
factor in rape. Alaska is often at the top of the list in the US
in number of rapes as well as highest percentage of meat, fish
and dairy products in the diet.
Spiritual teachers say that sexuality is energy
and that those who waste it in momentary pleasure
have less energy for the work of life: love of God
and all beings
PROSTITUTION, CRIME, STD'S, FAMILY BUSING
Prostitution, crime, family busting and sexually transmitted
diseases are all associated with the sexual aggression correlated
to eating high levels of animal flesh and dairy products.
Animal eating is necrophagy or
the consumption of cadavers.
BALDNESS Baldness, excessive loss of hair, is correlated to uric acid levels in the blood. Uric acid is the preurine containing trioxypurines found in the muscles and blood of the cadavers of murdered animals.
http://www.pcrm.org
http://www.drmcdougall.com/
http://www.earthsave.org
http://www.naturalnews.com
http://www.meatout.org
SUPERIOR BRAIN FUNCTION FOR VEGETARIANS, VEGANS, AND FRUITARIANS
WHAT IN ANIMAL FLESH HARMS BRAIN FUNCTION? OR THE PALEO DIET IS THE DIET OF
SMALL BRAIN NEANDERTHALS
1. Animal fat clogs all arteries, including cerebral arteries, and leads to
stroke and heart disease, the world's number 1 killer.
2. Amyloid plaque, a byproduct of animal protein, causes Alzheimer's or senility
as it lines the cerebral arteries, cerebral cells, and all the arteries of the
body.
3. Mercury reduces long range memory.. and is concentrated at rates of as much
as a million to one in animal and fish flesh over its occurrence in water.
Mercury is only one of many metals such as chromium, iron, lead, tin, as well
as compounds such as arsenic,pcb's and pbb's in the ocean.
4. Prions: the work of Nobel laureate Dr Stanley Prusiner was put on a back
burner at Harvard, which is invested in the meat industry. He left and continued
his prion research at Stanford. Prions are a cause of Mad Cow or bovine
spongiform encephalopathy, cervine spongiform encephalopathy (Mad Deer) etc.
http://www.mad-cow.org 7000 articles http://www.madcowboy.com
5. Monosodium glutamate MSG is not intrinsic to meat but is put into the muscle
flesh of meat to tenderize it. It also breaks down the brain's and other muscle
and nerve tissue of humans eating the MSG meat.. it is called the Chinese
restaurant headache cause. The FDA allows it in tens of thousands of varieties
of canned food and meats under the deceptive label 'natural flavors'.
http://msgtruth.org
6. Vitamin C: speeds up the flow of signals across nerve synapses in brain and
elsewhere.. It is in all uncooked fruit.. and in no animal product. It also
bounces toxins from the brain and elsewhere in the body.
http://www.acorn.net/fruitarian
7. Hypoxia or deprivation of brain oxygen is caused by
a. animal fat occluding cerebral arteries
b. tryptophane, an animal flesh protein which generates sleepiness
c. animal protein digestion (a lion sleeps 3 days
after devouring a murdered antelope). Animal protein chains are very long and
are only partially broken down by cooking. A tremendous amount of blood is
diverted from the brain to digest food in the stomach and intestines.
d. amyloid plaque.. a byproduct of animal protein... cause of Alzheimer's
Disease as it lines and blocks the cerebral arteries
e. uric acid or trioxypurine, the pre-urine which would have been processed out
of the animal's muscle cells and through his kidneys had he not been murdered.
Trioxypurine is more addictive than dioxypurine, caffein. Animal flesh eating is
reality an addiction.
8 Red blood cells:
Vegans and fruitarians have more red blood cells per cubic centimeter. Their
blood is more purple. . More red blood cells means more flow of oxygenated blood
to the brain.
9 No adrenalin Adrenalin, a fear and terror hormone secreted by agonized
animals, is a long protein enzyme, some of whose links remain intact after
cooking.. giving similar biochemical effects to meat eaters and interfering with
concentration.
10. Fruitarians weigh on average the least of any group. In isocaloric studies
in which vegans, vegetarians and nonvegetarians were each given the same
calories daily for 3 months, the vegans weighed 23 pounds less than
nonvegetarians and 11 pounds less than dairy vegetarians. Obesity interferes
with brain function by reducing blood flow to the brain.
11. Most people if faced with a choice between a bowl of nuts or a piece of
flesh which had been unrefrigerated for 3 days would probably choose the nuts.
Animal flesh, a cadaver, develops billions of colon bacteria or ecoli within a
few hours of the animal's zooicide. Tens of millions of food poisoning instances
occur around the world annually. Battling the infections caused by cadaver
eating takes energy away from the brain. Every different piece of cow, pig,
lamb, chicken, fish, egg requires the immune system to fight the organisms of
yet another animal. MTD's, meat transmitted diseases, are more frequent and
dangerous than STD's.
12. Animal flesh causes more deaths annually through heart disease, cancer,
stroke, aneurisms, food poisoning, rheumatoid arthritis, kidney disease etc.
than tobacco, alcohol, and traffic accidents combined. Death permanently
unplugs the physical brain, though not the consciousness of the surviving soul.
Several life insurance companies have begun to give life insurance discounts to
vegetarians and vegans. A January 1973 National Geographic covered centenarian
tribes of the world (the Vilcabamba of Ecuador, Azerbaijans of the Caucasus,
Hunzas of Tibet and reported that they were all vegetarian. Hindu and Buddhist
vegetarian yogis and monks also have superior longevity.
13. The organic food movement is justifiably exploding around the world. A cow
who weighed 1000 pounds when she was murdered ate an average 21,000 pounds of
food. Most insecticides are not biodegradable. The concentrations of insecticide
in animal flesh, fish flesh and dairy are many times higher than in vegetables.
Many insecticides cause brain neuropathy, such as the chemical malaoxon (mal ox
or diseased ox?) formed from malathion which was proven to generate neuronal
(brain cell) injury. A Swedish study concluded that low-dose exposure to
environmental agents such as DDT, pyrethroids, organophosphates, nicotine,
paraquat and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) during the 'brain growth spurt'
can lead to irreversible changes in adult brain development.
14. Animal flesh takes 3 to 4 hours to digest in the stomach. It diverts blood
from the brain as this lengthy process continues.
15. Every disease of the body detracts from brain function. Animal flesh causes
more death annually than tobacco, alcohol, drugs, traffic accidents combined.
Diseases associated with animal flesh include heart disease, stroke, food
poisoning, more than 150 kinds of cancer, kidney break down (carnivores have 5
times our kidney size per pound), etc. etc.
What additives harm brain function?
1. Trash meats (hot dogs, bologna, sausages, sandwich spreads) are treated with
red dye, sodium nitrate, to hide the grey, brown and green colorings of animal
flesh. Fresh meat is an oxymoron since meat is parts of a cadaver. The sodium
nitrate in hot dogs which NPR promoted on June 26, 2012 in combination with the
animal protein of the meat form cancercausing nitrosamines. Lethal cancers end
brain function.
2. monosodium glutamate... MSG...the FDA which has not banned this "Chinese
Restaurant Headache Syndrome" chemical allows this animal flesh tenderizer
(because it
breaks down muscle cells and also brain cells) to be labeled 'natural flavor 3.
tens of thousands of pollutants in the water, air, soil
4. aspartame ... causes brain lesions... was originally developed by Searle as
an antkiller
This article does not delve into the animal agony and torture, the environmental
hazards of deforestation, forest fire, drought and famine, the energy waste and
myriad other effects of eating animals.
THE BRAIN
http://www.pcrm.org 7000 members nearly 1000 of whom are vegan MD's
http://www.vegsource.com Michael Klaper MD
http://www.vegansociety.org Stephen Walsh MD
http://www.doctorswithoutborders.org
http://www.notmilk.com
Shakespeare: "Thy body is a swallowing grave" (Venus And Adonis)
George Bernard Shaw: "We are the living graves of murdered beasts."
Shakespeare: "He is a heavy eater of beef. Methinks it doth harm to his wit."
(Twelfth Night)
Leonardo da Vinci: One day the world
will look upon the eating of animals as it now looks upon the eating of human
beings.
(It is an analysis of his Notebooks by
authors such as Dudley Giehl which indicates that DaVinci referred only to the
eating of fruits and pastas (the latter is a fruit under the definition that it
is the product of a plant.
Albert Einstein: (paraphrased) The most important evolutionary step humanity can
take is to evolve toward vegetarianism. Dr. Einstein said in his autobiography
that angels gave him the theory of relativity. Einstein ate 1 bite a meat of
year on Jewish holidays to appease his wife.
Chandra Bose, a vegetarian, inventor of the radio which he demonstrated in 1894
in Calcutta was also knighted by Queen Victoria for proving plant sentience with
his crescograph machine http://web.mit.edu/varun_ag/www/bose.html
Pythagoras, discoverer of the Pythagorean theorem that a squared plus b squared
equals c squared when a and b are the sides of a right angle and c the diameter,
was a vegetarian.
Nikola Tesla, genius inventor, was a vegetarian. http://ivu.org
Linus Pauling: only winner of both the Nobel Peace and Biochemistry Prizes,
advocated
fruit as the food which most approximates neural transmitters. He wrote a book
on vitamin C as the body's natural toxin bouncer. His work so threatened
pharmaceutical multinationals that he was followed around on his lecture tours
by them. Vitamin C also speeds the flow of electrical signals across the brain's
synapses. Unfortunately Pauling's Center For Orthomolecular Research after his
death was subsumed by the University of Oregon, a primate torturer, which has
not advanced his work
Pauling defined an orthomolecule or right molecule as a fruitarian or
fruit-based one. He wrote that the neurotransmitters of the brain are all fruit
based. .Vitamin C is best taken in whole uncooked fruit a. to buffer the
stomachb. to allow the time release of the water soluble vitamin and c. because
cooking destroys C) C
also removes toxins from brain cells.
Mary Shelley who wrote Frankenstein at the age of 19 was a vegetarian.
Ramanujan, world renowned mathematician, was a vegetarian.
Benjamin Franklin, author of 'an apple a day keeps the doctor away' was a
vegetarian when he discovered electricity and designed inventions such as the
Franklin stove. Later in Paris he wrote that in being friendly with the French
court's ladies of the evening he had lapsed into venison and venery (venereal
disease).
Daniel, chapter one, records that Daniel would not eat the defiled meat of the
king. Because of his dietary charity, God gave him increased visions and mental
clarity.
Researchers at the University of Illinois found that fish eaters with high
levels of PCB's in their bloodstream have difficulty recalling information they
learned even just 30 minutes earlier.
Isaac Newton wrote that he was an aspiring vegetarian.
Representative Dan Burton has held hearings about the danger of the hepatitis
vaccine. Its mercury is related to autism and to the causation of multiple
sclerosis.
While all are temples of the indwelling God and while all can access God's
omniscience (for it is the size of the opening to the Light within all which
determines
consciousness) those with the highest percentage of Phd's are the Asian Indians*
who have the highest percentage of vegetarians in the world.
Dick Gregory author of Cooking With Mother Nature for Folks Who Eat, fruitarian
advocate, political activist, author and former comic, has convinced countless
numbers to take steps toward a fruitarian diet, has run across the US on a fruit
juice diet and has been fasting for 911 truth.
HEALING
As cholesterol and plaque slowly build up in the brain, they can slowly be
eliminated through chelation therapy or fruitarian or vegan diet. Fruit juice
fasts can eliminate these
toxins more quickly.
FRUITARIAN BOOKS
a chapter on fruitarianism in The Holy
Science by Sri Yukteswar
Dick Gregory's Cookin with Mother Nature for Folks Who Eat
Morris Krok's writings
Footnote:
NPR also lied about the relationship of animal flesh to weight, and failed to
mention the earlier than national average deaths of Adelle Davis, 'diet' doctor
Atkins who weighed 270 pounds as he died of a cerebral stroke, and Dr. Stillman,
the fleshpromoting doctor from whom Atkins got his ideas.
In promoting organ meats such as the liver and kidneys, NPR is shilling for the
body's filters, which become filthier and more toxin laden each passing year.
As Dick Gregory says, eating fish liver is like eating a used car filter.
Media often refers to animals as 'it' when they have gender. They are either male
or female, he or she.
Hot dogs are a corpse piece in a coffin bun
********************
FISH CAN'T SCREAM THEIR FLESH IS NEUROTOXIC
JBO:
"The beach at Sanibel... an Arlington Cemetery of shells."
