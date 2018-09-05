From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Alice Walker + Nina Serrano: Taking the Arrow Out of the Heart
|Thursday October 18
|7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
|First Congregational church 2345 Channing Way Berkeley
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Color Purple", a poet, author and activist, offers new poems ranging from self-inquiry to the liberating world of activism. The poems are published in English and Spanish, drawing the cultures together. Poet Nina Serrano will also read. The two women will discuss their work and their views, encouraging us to bear witness as well as to honor the divine that lives within all of us. Tickets at independent bookstores in the East Bay and at brownpapertickets.com.
