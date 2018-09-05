From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Save Berkeley's People's Park
Date
Sunday September 23
Time
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley's, People's Park. Brought to you by The People's Park Committee.
Event Type
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author
Darin
|
Skank Bank will be playing 4-5, With Stevie B, The Missionaries, Maya Songbird, Sasquatch, Yukon Hannibal, and MC Bozo The Clown. SAVE PEOPLE'S PARK! People's Park Committee meetings are 1pm every Sunday @ People's Park.
