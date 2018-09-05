From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|The Dark Shadow of Tech on the Bay Area
|Date
|Thursday October 11
|Time
|7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
|Location Details
|First Congregational Church 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Bob Baldock
|bob@kpfa..org
|Phone
|510-848-5006
What's your rent situation? What about your house payments? Possibly the digital explosion is sweet for you, but it has brought a grim world of pain to many. Wondering if a community can lose its soul, LPFA presents an illuminating public event: "The Dark Shadow of Tech on the Bay Area." Two far-sighted authors discuss the problems. Cary McClellan, author of "Silicon City: SF in the Long Shadow of the Valley" chops it up with Richard A Walker, author of "Pictures of a Gone City: Tech and the Dark Side of Prosperity in the SF Bay Area." They'll be hosted by Sasha Lilley.
