Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Media Activism & Independent Media
The Dark Shadow of Tech on the Bay Area
Date Thursday October 11
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
First Congregational Church 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorBob Baldock
Emailbob@kpfa..org
Phone510-848-5006
What's your rent situation? What about your house payments? Possibly the digital explosion is sweet for you, but it has brought a grim world of pain to many. Wondering if a community can lose its soul, LPFA presents an illuminating public event: "The Dark Shadow of Tech on the Bay Area." Two far-sighted authors discuss the problems. Cary McClellan, author of "Silicon City: SF in the Long Shadow of the Valley" chops it up with Richard A Walker, author of "Pictures of a Gone City: Tech and the Dark Side of Prosperity in the SF Bay Area." They'll be hosted by Sasha Lilley.
sm_mcclelland_walker_in_berkeley.jpg
original image (750x1150)
For more event information:
http://www.kpfa.org/events
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 5th, 2018 3:58 PM
