What's your rent situation? What about your house payments? Possibly the digital explosion is sweet for you, but it has brought a grim world of pain to many. Wondering if a community can lose its soul, LPFA presents an illuminating public event: "The Dark Shadow of Tech on the Bay Area." Two far-sighted authors discuss the problems. Cary McClellan, author of "Silicon City: SF in the Long Shadow of the Valley" chops it up with Richard A Walker, author of "Pictures of a Gone City: Tech and the Dark Side of Prosperity in the SF Bay Area." They'll be hosted by Sasha Lilley.



http://www.kpfa.org/events For more event information:

