SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Aug. 23, 2018 - PRLog -- The East Oakland Community is invited to Ira Jinkins Community Center on October 6, 2018 from 1 pm - 6 pm. The event is hosted by the Blac Community Political Action Committee and is free to the public. We will have information tables to answer questions about the upcoming November election. We will have speakers and Activist from the Community to answer questions. BlacComPac is a Community Based Organization and seeks to educate and assist disenfranchised and at risk communities. The event is free and family friendly (we will have activities for older children).



The Electoral Justice Project (EJP) is a project of the Movement for Black Lives that seeks to continue a long legacy of social movements fighting for the advancement of the rights of Black folks through electoral strategy. We recognize that electoral work alone will not change the conditions plaguing Black communities, but we believe that Black people deserve a loving and strategic political home to seek transformational political change.





