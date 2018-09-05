top
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 10/ 6/2018
Blac Community Political Action Committee Host East Oakland Community Gathering
Date Saturday October 06
Time 3:15 AM - 8:15 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
9175 Edes Ave
Oakland, CA 94603
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorAnita Wills, Director
Blac Community Political Action Committee a Non Profit Organization will be hosting a Gathering for the East Oakland Community on October 6th. Two of Oaklands Mayoral Candidates Cat Brooks and Pamela Price will be Keynote Speakers. The goal is to galvanize the community to vote in the upcoming election.


SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Aug. 23, 2018 - PRLog -- The East Oakland Community is invited to Ira Jinkins Community Center on October 6, 2018 from 1 pm - 6 pm. The event is hosted by the Blac Community Political Action Committee and is free to the public. We will have information tables to answer questions about the upcoming November election. We will have speakers and Activist from the Community to answer questions. BlacComPac is a Community Based Organization and seeks to educate and assist disenfranchised and at risk communities. The event is free and family friendly (we will have activities for older children).

The Electoral Justice Project (EJP) is a project of the Movement for Black Lives that seeks to continue a long legacy of social movements fighting for the advancement of the rights of Black folks through electoral strategy. We recognize that electoral work alone will not change the conditions plaguing Black communities, but we believe that Black people deserve a loving and strategic political home to seek transformational political change.
flyerblaccompac1.jpg
For more event information:
http://blaccommunitypac.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 5th, 2018 12:25 PM
§Flyer East Oakland Community Gathering
by Anita Wills, Director Wednesday Sep 5th, 2018 12:25 PM
flyerblacompac2.jpg
http://blaccommunitypac.org
