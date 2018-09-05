top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Health, Housing & Public Services
Know Your Disability Rights
Date Thursday September 13
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
521 Mendocino Avenue Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDSLC
People with disabilities are often not even aware that their rights have been violated because they don’t know what their rights are. On Thursday, September 13th from 6-8 PM persons with disabilities and their families are invited to attend a free workshop “Know Your Disability Rights” which will be held at Disability Services and Legal Center (DSLC) office at 521 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa. At the workshop, Handy Potter LLP attorneys will inform you of your rights to an accessible environment, housing, reasonable accommodations on the job, and other rights that have been enacted over the last forty-plus years. Please RSVP to reserve a seat and to submit any specific question you may want the speaker to answer. Contact Lake Kowell 707-636-3063 or Lake [at] myDSLC.org
For more event information:
http://mydslc.org/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 5th, 2018 11:42 AM
