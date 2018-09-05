From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: North Bay / Marin | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 9/13/2018
|Know Your Disability Rights
|Date
|Thursday September 13
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|521 Mendocino Avenue Santa Rosa, CA 95401
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|DSLC
|
People with disabilities are often not even aware that their rights have been violated because they don’t know what their rights are. On Thursday, September 13th from 6-8 PM persons with disabilities and their families are invited to attend a free workshop “Know Your Disability Rights” which will be held at Disability Services and Legal Center (DSLC) office at 521 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa. At the workshop, Handy Potter LLP attorneys will inform you of your rights to an accessible environment, housing, reasonable accommodations on the job, and other rights that have been enacted over the last forty-plus years. Please RSVP to reserve a seat and to submit any specific question you may want the speaker to answer. Contact Lake Kowell 707-636-3063 or Lake [at] myDSLC.org
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 5th, 2018 11:42 AM
http://mydslc.org/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network