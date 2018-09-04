From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Local climate activists to protest tar sands refining without proper review by Dan Bacher

Tuesday Sep 4th, 2018 11:37 PM

While California is often lauded as a “climate leader” and Governor Jerry Brown is praised as a “climate hero” in national and international media, the reality is much different, as we can see in the widening gap between lofty California climate goals and the reality on the ground in the Bay Area and other refining centers in the state.



Photo: Environmental justice advocates show in force at a BAAQMD meeting to protest the expansion of Tar Sands refining in the Bay Area. Photo by Peg Hunter.