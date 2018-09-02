top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 9/ 5/2018
Protect the Protest: Speaker Event on Greenpeace Arctic Sunrise Ship in San Francisco
Date Wednesday September 05
Time 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Arctic Sunrise, Pier 19, San Francisco, CA 94111
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorProtectTheProtest.org & Greenpeace USA
Protect the Protest: Panel Discussion Event on Greenpeace Arctic Sunrise Ship in San Francisco

Where: The Arctic Sunrise, Pier 19, San Francisco, CA 94111

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 5th

Time: Boarding and ship tour from 3.30 PM, panel starts at 4.00-5.30 PM with optional reception afterward

At a time when we need protest more than ever, our First Amendment rights are under attack.

For decades, the powerful have attempted to silence their critics by filing meritless lawsuits intended to intimidate public watchdogs and advocacy groups. This repressive tactic — called “Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation” (SLAPPs) — is an abuse of the court system and a violation of the First Amendment rights of those who speak truth to power.

That's why a wide range of organizations across different sectors, including the ACLU, Greenpeace, and others, is launching the Protect the Protest task force taking aim at corporations and people in positions of power who use SLAPPs to try to limit free speech and silence critics.

Free speech, freedom of assembly, and peaceful dissent are fundamental pillars of democracy. Let’s stand together as one to expose courtroom bullying, and protect the right to boldly speak the truth. Will you join us?

RSVP here: https://bit.ly/2MWszic

The Protect the Protest task force will assemble on the legendary Greenpeace Arctic Sunrise ship (once seized by President Putin in Russia for standing up against oil drilling in the Arctic) for a panel discussion by SLAPP suit survivors on why these legal intimidation practices remain a threat to good corporate governance and free speech.

Speakers include:

Moderator: Monika Bauerlein, Chief Executive Officer, Mother Jones

- David Greene, Senior Staff Attorney and Civil Liberties Director, Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF)
- Annie Leonard, Executive Director, Greenpeace USA
- Christopher J. Herrera, Director of Communications, Rainforest Action Network
- Jacob Rogers, Legal Counsel, WikiMedia

And people personally affected by SLAPP suits:
- Mike Masnick, Founder & CEO, TechDirt
- Jim Taylor, active SLAPP defendant, Water for the Citizens of Weed CA
- Sandy Steers, former SLAPP defendant, Friends of the Big Bear Valley, Fawnskin, CA

PLEASE NOTE that the ship has limited capacity therefore RSVP is essential: https://bit.ly/2MWszic

http://www.ProtectTheProtest.org

Twitter: @SLAPPtaskforce

The Greenpeace activist ship, The Artic Sunrise, is docked in San Francisco Bay in time for the Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice March happening in San Francisco (satellite events throughout USA & worldwide: https://ca.riseforclimate.org/), and the Global Climate Action Summit being hosted by CA. Gov. Jerry Brown for thousands of world leaders and delegates (Sept/ 12th - 15th).
protect_the_protest.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2136667586...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 2nd, 2018 11:09 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 65.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code