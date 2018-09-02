Rise for Climate: Greenpeace Ship Arctic Sunrise hosts Art & Sign Build for SF March



When: Sept. 6th @ 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.



Where: Pier 19, San Francisco, CA 94111



Come aboard the Arctic Sunrise to help create art for the upcoming RISE for Climate, Jobs & Justice march in San Francisco on Saturday, September 8th (ca.riseforclimate.org).



Art supplies provided, but feel free to bring your own if you're working on something!



The Arctic Sunrise is docked in San Francisco through the weekend of the Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice march in San Francisco (satellite events throughout USA & worldwide), just prior to the Global Climate Action Summit being hosted by CA Gov. Jerry Brown (Sept 12 -15).



Accessibility: Please keep in mind that the Arctic Sunrise is a working vessel. There is a steep and narrow gangway to cross in order to board the ship. Please remember that there is inherent instability to a ship in water, and there will be steep stairs involved. We recommend wearing closed-toe shoes. Service animals allowed on the ship.



Family/Kid Friendly Event

