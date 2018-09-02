From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 9/ 9/2018
|Tours of Greenpeace Activist Ship at Pier 19 in San Francisco (FREE)
|Date
|Sunday September 09
|Time
|10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Pier 19, San Francisco, CA 94111
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Greenpeace
|
Greenpeace Activist Ship: Arctic Sunrise Docked at Pier 19 in San Francisco
When: September 2nd, 8th, 9th from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Pier 19, San Francisco, CA 94111
Cost: FREE
Join Greenpeace on board the Arctic Sunrise in San Francisco and learn about life at sea as an activist, take a guided tour of the Arctic Sunrise, immerse yourself in the history of environmentalism and snap that photo in front of the iconic dove and rainbow on the ship’s bow.
Be a part of the 2018 West Coast Ship Tour and learn about how we can all work together to protect our communities, our coasts, and our climate.
The Arctic Sunrise is docking for tours through the weekend of the Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice March in San Francisco (Saturday, Sept. 8th), just prior to the Global Climate Action Summit being hosted by CA Gov. Jerry Brown (Sept 12th - 15th).
original image (960x639)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 2nd, 2018 9:45 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2940882079...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network