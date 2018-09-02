Greenpeace Activist Ship: Arctic Sunrise Docked at Pier 19 in San Francisco



When: September 2nd, 8th, 9th from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Where: Pier 19, San Francisco, CA 94111



Cost: FREE



Join Greenpeace on board the Arctic Sunrise in San Francisco and learn about life at sea as an activist, take a guided tour of the Arctic Sunrise, immerse yourself in the history of environmentalism and snap that photo in front of the iconic dove and rainbow on the ship’s bow.



Be a part of the 2018 West Coast Ship Tour and learn about how we can all work together to protect our communities, our coasts, and our climate.



The Arctic Sunrise is docking for tours through the weekend of the Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice March in San Francisco (Saturday, Sept. 8th), just prior to the Global Climate Action Summit being hosted by CA Gov. Jerry Brown (Sept 12th - 15th).

