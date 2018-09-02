From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

California Senate denies vote on bill to cede California electricity grid to Trump by Dan Bacher

Sunday Sep 2nd, 2018 6:42 AM

“The Senate leadership was wise to not subject California to another deregulation scheme that would have empowered the Trump administration to stick California with more coal and fracked gas," said Adam Scow, California Director of Food & Water Watch