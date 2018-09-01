



After the conversation we will have a festive march against evictions. (come dressed as your fave condo or techie)



For ASL or Spanish translation email



FREE



Defend Boyle Heights is an autonomous coalition committed to building community power against gentrification principally through direct actions that target institutions and individuals that are aligned with the capitalist, pro-gentrification status quo. Our best line of defense is our own community; we are devoted to defending our hood by any means necessary.



GAY SHAME is a virus in the system. We are committed to a trans/queer extravaganza that brings direct action to spectacular levels of confrontation. We work collectively outside boring and deceptive non-profit models to fight white supremacy, capitalism, ableism, cops, settler-colonialism and all forms of domination. Liberals think we are frivolous decorations and mainstream gays want us gone. Against them and with each other we instigate, irritate, and agitate, to build cultures of devastating resistance.



