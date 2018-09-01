top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 9/22/2018
Fighting Gentrification: A Conversation on Direct Action
Date Saturday September 22
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location Details
518 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorGay Shame / Defend Boyle Heights
Join Defend Boyle Heights and GAY SHAME for a conversation on direct action.

After the conversation we will have a festive march against evictions. (come dressed as your fave condo or techie)

For ASL or Spanish translation email gayshamesf [at] yahoo.com by Sept. 15. Space is wheelchair accessible.

FREE FREE FREE FREE FREE FREE FREE FREE FREE FREE FREE

Defend Boyle Heights is an autonomous coalition committed to building community power against gentrification principally through direct actions that target institutions and individuals that are aligned with the capitalist, pro-gentrification status quo. Our best line of defense is our own community; we are devoted to defending our hood by any means necessary.

GAY SHAME is a virus in the system. We are committed to a trans/queer extravaganza that brings direct action to spectacular levels of confrontation. We work collectively outside boring and deceptive non-profit models to fight white supremacy, capitalism, ableism, cops, settler-colonialism and all forms of domination. Liberals think we are frivolous decorations and mainstream gays want us gone. Against them and with each other we instigate, irritate, and agitate, to build cultures of devastating resistance.

For more event information:
http://gayshame.net/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 1st, 2018 11:43 PM
