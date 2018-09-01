From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Log Truck Rams Through Protesters at Mattole Forest Rally at Scotia Log Mill by Karen P.

Saturday Sep 1st, 2018 1:30 PM

The Week of Action for the Mattole forest wrapped up with demonstrations at corporate offices and at Humboldt Redwood Company's lumber mill in Scotia, CA. Activists played music, danced in the road, conversed with HRC employees and log truck drivers until suddenly a big rig truck drove through the protest line without warning, ripping the banner in half and causing a number of people to leap out of the way as they yelled for the truck to stop. The truck kept moving through as a large piece of the banner clung to the truck's front grill.