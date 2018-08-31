top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 9/14/2018
What White Supremacists Want and How to Stop Them - New Book by Matthew Lyons
Date Friday September 14
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
SF, CA 94102
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorGreen Arcade
In this major new study, Matthew N. Lyons takes aim at rising neofascist threats and revolutionaries of the far right: neo-Nazis, Christian theocrats, Proud Boys, and the alt-right. Intervening directly in debates within left and antifascist movements, Lyons examines both the widespread use and abuse of the term “fascism,” and the relationship between federal security forces and the paramilitary right. He offers an analysis of the Trump presidential administration relationship with far-right politics and the organized far right’s shifting responses to it. This discussion on Insurgent Supremacists will provide powerful insight to understand the far-right and tools to resist the forces at the cutting edge of reaction today. Published by PM Press

Matthew N. Lyons has been writing about right-wing politics for over 25 years. His work focuses on the interplay between right-wing movements and systems of oppression, and responses to these movements by leftists, liberals, and the state. His work has appeared in the Guardian, New Politics, Socialism and Democracy, teleSUR, Upping the Anti, and other publications.
sm_supremacists_2.jpg
original image (640x960)
For more event information:
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 31st, 2018 7:49 PM
