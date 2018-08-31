From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|What White Supremacists Want and How to Stop Them - New Book by Matthew Lyons
|Date
|Friday September 14
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Location Details
|
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
SF, CA 94102
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Green Arcade
|
In this major new study, Matthew N. Lyons takes aim at rising neofascist threats and revolutionaries of the far right: neo-Nazis, Christian theocrats, Proud Boys, and the alt-right. Intervening directly in debates within left and antifascist movements, Lyons examines both the widespread use and abuse of the term “fascism,” and the relationship between federal security forces and the paramilitary right. He offers an analysis of the Trump presidential administration relationship with far-right politics and the organized far right’s shifting responses to it. This discussion on Insurgent Supremacists will provide powerful insight to understand the far-right and tools to resist the forces at the cutting edge of reaction today. Published by PM Press
Matthew N. Lyons has been writing about right-wing politics for over 25 years. His work focuses on the interplay between right-wing movements and systems of oppression, and responses to these movements by leftists, liberals, and the state. His work has appeared in the Guardian, New Politics, Socialism and Democracy, teleSUR, Upping the Anti, and other publications.
original image (640x960)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 31st, 2018 7:49 PM
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
