From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Bills to stop new federal offshore drilling approved, but offshore drilling expands in CA by Dan Bacher

Friday Aug 31st, 2018 7:20 PM

As Bill McKibben, the founder of 350.org, said in the Nation magazine on August 29, 2018, “Brown’s administration has approved about 20,000 of them (total oil and gas wells). Offshore, where he has refused to close down existing leases, Sacramento has permitted four times more wells than the federal government has allowed in the deeper waters it controls.”



