San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
Robert Kennedy Jr. in Conversation About His New Book, the CIA, Kennedy assassinations
Date Wednesday September 12
Time 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
McRoskey Mattress Factory - 3rd Floor
1687 Market Street
SF, CA 94103
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Who better than David Talbot, author of Brothers: The Hidden History of the Kennedy Years and The Devil's Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government, to sit down with Robert Kennedy, Jr. and talk about Bobby’s new book, American Values: Lessons I Learned from My Family; about his recent visit with Sirhan B. Sirhan at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility; about the success this August as plaintiff attorney for Dwayne Johnson, a local school groundskeeper, against agri-giant Monsanto; and about whatever David, journalist and media man, might want to explore.
Robert Kennedy Jr. is an American environmental attorney, author, and activist. He is president, Waterkeeper Alliance.
David Talbot was the founder, former CEO and editor-in-chief of Salon, and has worked as a senior editor for Mother Jones magazine and a features editor for The San Francisco Examiner, and has written for Time magazine, The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, The San Francesco Chronicle and other publications. He is the author of the bestseller The Season of the Witch: Enchantment, Terror, and Deliverance in the City of Love.

This free event begins at 4:30pm.
kennedy.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 31st, 2018 7:09 PM
