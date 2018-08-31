

2020 or Bust exists to make ending climate crisis simple, actionable and achievable. Governments, entrepreneurs, scientists aren't the ones who will end it. YOU and each of us has the say in the future of our climate - start by claiming "It is MINE!"



Wed. Sept. 5 at 6 pm, find out about the most powerful grassroots initiative to reduce global warming in the world. And be part of it! Wynne Yeung and Jeremy Helm will be with us live and in person, to tell us about it and how we can make a difference.



ENDING the climate crisis - not mitigating, adapting, debating or studying it requires a whole new way of thinking and acting. For the several years, a team of dedicated scientists, civil society activists, partners from UNDP, UNEP (including authors of the Emissions Gap Report), UNICEF, along with NGO partners such as CCEN and Give Me 5 have developed the science, models and action scenarios that make ending the climate crisis not only achievable but achievable through the actions of individuals. Thus was born 2020 or Bust.



This influential grassroots organization wants to invite YOU to get involved! The vegan movement is a POWERFUL way to reduce global warming. Find out what YOU can do to make a real contribution to reducing global warming NOW.



Where the sum of national policy action fails to rise to meet the climate challenge, as with the Paris Agreement, and the Trump administration's withdrawal from the climate change initiative, 2020 or Bust empowers people--individuals like you and me--to bridge that gap between policy and results, which in real time means bridging the critical 2020 annual emissions gap of 8 Gt.



Don't miss this thrilling opportunity to be an important part of the solution!



First, enjoy a DELICIOUS full-course plant-based dinner! ALL vegan. ALL health-supporting, cooked WITHOUT OIL. And ALL you care to eat! Reducing global warming starts at the dinner table! This dinner will model what we are trying to accomplish for the world.



Location is the Opera Plaza Community Room, 601 Van Ness, San Francisco. Take the elevator to the mezzanine, then follow the sign down the hall to the right.



A fifteen dollar requested donation covers it all! The full course vegan dinner AND the powerful presentation on 2020 or Bust! Why so inexpensive? Because we are a small local nonprofit that wants to serve the community. We are not out to make a buck, but to make a DIFFERENCE!



RSVP to reserve your place!



See you there!

