2018 Pan African Global Trade and Investment Week blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com)

Friday Aug 31st, 2018 12:58 PM by Khubaka, Michael Harris

September is African Heritage Month from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Washington DC to San Francisco, CA join us to highlight focused weeklong activities targeting increasing Califorina-Pan African Global Trade and Investment.



Everyone is invited to join our positive new way forward.

September 2018 is African Heritage Month, from New Year Celebrations in the Ethiopian Capitol City of the African Union to the birth of the Great State of California, our unique California Pan African Heritage will be showcased in a good way.



Massamba Diop West Coast Tour is a month long journey that expands cross cultural communication with music and spoken word a speical way. Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento are the scheduled stops throughout September, do not miss this opportunity.



We are excited to explore expanding opportunities during our inaugural Pan African Global Trade and Investment Week at the California State Capitol, Sacramento, CA and culminating week long events at the 8th Annual Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference in Los Angeles.



Together, members of the California State Legislature, regional educational institutions and other collaborative business partners will help us share an outstanding cross cultural experience featuring Massamba Diop, African storyteller and international master drummer, showcased in the blockbuster movie Black Panther.



Massamba Diop is a master of the tama or talking drum, the national instrument of Senegal, West Africa, and the co founder of The Senegal-America Project. He has worked with Afro-pop superstar Baaba Maal and incorporates the fiery Wolof traditions of his homeland into a contemporary sound. His music reflects upon the ancient cultural origins of his instruments and the cosmopolitan energy of Dakar, Senegal’s capitol city.



We believe that cross cultural communication showcasing, music, food, fashion and dance is the essential way to begin our Pan African Global Trade and Investment Week September 23-29, 2018.

