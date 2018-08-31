From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Santa Cruz Climate Emergency Resolution
|Date
|Tuesday September 11
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|Santa Cruz City Hall, 809 Center Street
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Climate Action Network
VERY IMPORTANT!!! CLIMATE EMERGENCY MOBILIZATION RESOLUTION
This comes before Santa Cruz City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Only Chris Krohn & Sandy Brown have committed to vote for it. Please sign here & write to citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com, & to each uncommitted city council member separately for greater impact, & join us in 2 weeks (7 p.m., Tues., Sept. 11) to show support for meaningful climate action in Santa Cruz. Council members' email addresses at http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-council/councilmembers
original image (2048x1370)
