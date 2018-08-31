



This comes before Santa Cruz City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Only Chris Krohn & Sandy Brown have committed to vote for it. Please sign here & write to VERY IMPORTANT!!! CLIMATE EMERGENCY MOBILIZATION RESOLUTIONThis comes before Santa Cruz City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Only Chris Krohn & Sandy Brown have committed to vote for it. Please sign here & write to citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com , & to each uncommitted city council member separately for greater impact, & join us in 2 weeks (7 p.m., Tues., Sept. 11) to show support for meaningful climate action in Santa Cruz. Council members' email addresses at http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-council/councilmembers

original image (2048x1370)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1807239879... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 31st, 2018 12:26 PM