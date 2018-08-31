top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 9/11/2018
Santa Cruz Climate Emergency Resolution
Date Tuesday September 11
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Santa Cruz City Hall, 809 Center Street
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Climate Action Network
VERY IMPORTANT!!! CLIMATE EMERGENCY MOBILIZATION RESOLUTION

This comes before Santa Cruz City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Only Chris Krohn & Sandy Brown have committed to vote for it. Please sign here & write to citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com, & to each uncommitted city council member separately for greater impact, & join us in 2 weeks (7 p.m., Tues., Sept. 11) to show support for meaningful climate action in Santa Cruz. Council members' email addresses at http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-council/councilmembers
sm_santa_cruz_climate_action_network.jpg
original image (2048x1370)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1807239879...
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 31st, 2018 12:26 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 65.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code