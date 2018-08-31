From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Thursday September 13
|10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Palo Corona Regional Park
Highway 1, Carmel, California 93923
|Protest
No Arpaio.
Convicted human rights criminal Joe Arpaio will be speaking on September 13th in Carmel Valley, right next to the middle school. We have a right to our opinions as long as they do not involve violence and/or the oppression of others.
Arpaio is to anyone with Latino or Hispanic heritage as what Hitler is to Jews-but the kind of perverse cruelty and xenophobia he stands for are an affront to all of humanity as well as democracy, and nothing we should be silent about being invited into our community.
This will be a peaceful protest honoring immigrants, Latinx culture, and the ways no human beings are illegal.
