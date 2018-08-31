top
No Arpaio.
Date Thursday September 13
Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location Details
Palo Corona Regional Park
Highway 1, Carmel, California 93923
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNo Arpaio.
Convicted human rights criminal Joe Arpaio will be speaking on September 13th in Carmel Valley, right next to the middle school. We have a right to our opinions as long as they do not involve violence and/or the oppression of others.

Arpaio is to anyone with Latino or Hispanic heritage as what Hitler is to Jews-but the kind of perverse cruelty and xenophobia he stands for are an affront to all of humanity as well as democracy, and nothing we should be silent about being invited into our community.

This will be a peaceful protest honoring immigrants, Latinx culture, and the ways no human beings are illegal.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2281892978...
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 31st, 2018 12:19 PM
