|Poor People's Town Hall: Watsonville
|Date
|Thursday September 06
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Pajaro Valley Community Health Trust
85 Nielson St., Watsonville, California 95076
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz County Poor People's Campaign
|
Join the Santa Cruz County Poor People's Campaign for our second Poor People's Town Hall in Santa Cruz.
The Poor People's Town Hall will take place each month in a different city within Santa Cruz County. These events will be an opportunity for Poor People to come and connect with the movement, sing together, struggle together, hear about the work that is being done in their areas to address poverty and hear testimonies from poor people in their area about their experiences and the need for change.
Community members who attend will also have the opportunity to ask questions, make comments and share their own testimonies of being poor in Santa Cruz County.
To learn more about the fundamental principles of the Poor People's Campaign, please follow the link to the national website: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/fundamental-principles/
Check out the coverage we got in the Santa Cruz Sentinel: http://www.santacruzsentinel.com/government-and-politics/20180623/poor-peoples-campaign-kicks-off-with-rally-in-santa-cruz
Register your organization for a seat at the Pathfinder Table by completing the registration process here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdslySAaGuIk-ifapbd9hrn8E_lWmoE8n6_HBWpaCs9-fDfbw/viewform
Register your personal or organizational email on the Santa Cruz County Poor People's Campaign mailing list by following this link: https://goo.gl/forms/gNv1km000jfInu8w1
SPANISH and AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETATION WILL BE PROVIDED
----En Español ----
Únase a la Campaña de Pobres del Condado de Santa Cruz para nuestro primer Ayuntamiento de Pobres en Watsonville.
Estos eventos serán una oportunidad para que los Pobres vengan y se conecten con el movimiento, canten juntos, luchen juntos, escuchen sobre el trabajo que se está haciendo en sus áreas para enfrentar la pobreza y escuchen testimonios de personas pobres en su área sobre sus experiencias y la necesidad de cambio
Los miembros de la comunidad que asistan a los eventos también tendrán la oportunidad de hacer preguntas, hacer comentarios y compartir sus propios testimonios de ser pobres en el condado de Watsonville.
Puede registrarse en español aquí: https://goo.gl/forms/8Yf7zdbumLoAtXHJ2
