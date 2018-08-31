top
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
YES on Measure M signs are now available!
by YES on M: Santa Cruz for Rent Control
Friday Aug 31st, 2018 11:50 AM
YES on Measure M signs are now available! Get 'em while they're hot - and they are SIZZLING!
sm_yes_on_measure_m_santa_cruz_rent_control.jpg
original image (1263x1263)
It is illegal for a landlord to prohibit political yard signs of any size! The signs have that info on them in fine print.

If you are a renter living in the city, you are covered by JUST CAUSE for eviction laws - ALL renters. We NEED as many renters on a block as possible to put a sign or window sign up NOW, please! We are being inundated by a million bucks worth of signs but don't worry - most of us want rent control! And we vote! Everyone - including renters - needs to see that we are not going to sit this one out! We will soon have bumper stickers as well. SOLIDARITY!

Contact us to request your sign:
https://santacruzrentcontrol.org/yard-sign/


Rents have risen 52% in the last 4 years, the highest rate in CA. Teachers, nurses, and the workers that make the city run are driven from their homes. Displaced workers are forced to commute further, adding to traffic and pollution.

We need rent control now to make sure that Santa Cruz is a community for all of us!
https://santacruzrentcontrol.org/
