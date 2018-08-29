



Earlier this year, communities in the Bay Area achieved a huge victory by ending Urban Shield after a prolonged grassroots campaign. With 2018 as its last year – we want to amplify our victory and defend our gains in fighting police militarization! On September 7th, coinciding with the Peoples Climate Movement - Bay Area mobilization, we will be rallying against the Alameda County Sheriff's Office hosting the final Urban Shield militarized war games and weapons expo. While the Sheriff's Office and law enforcement officials continue to justify the need for militarized policing programs by citing a need to respond to emergency situations and disasters, we know that true emergency preparedness comes from building up community strength, response, and resilience.





What: Rally for Community Resilience in the face of Climate Disasters and Militarization



When: Friday, September 7th from 4pm to 6pm



Where: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office



1401 Lakeside Dr



Oakland, CA 94612



From the recent natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Sonoma County California, and Texas, to crises in Haiti, New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina, and the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland, we have seen how militarized police responses only contribute to the violence and chaos that people face in these situations. During these disasters, we have seen how it is neighbors and community members themselves that are the most effective first responders. In defeating Urban Shield, we seek to uplift community based models of preparedness and response over policing and militarization.



Join us for a rally and mobilization featuring cultural artists, powerful speakers, and disaster survivors as we draw the connection between militarism and climate change, and demand real community based preparedness and responses to natural and man-made disasters that do not rely on militarization. Join the Stop Urban Shield Coalition as we rally against the last Urban Shield to take place!

