|Coastal Cleanup Day: Beach Flats Cleanup
|Date
|Saturday September 15
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Location Details
|Poet's Park in Beach Flats neighborhood at 200 Raymond St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 directions can be found at https://goo.gl/maps/SzFV8Ehpmg72
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Areperia831
|info [at] areperia831.com
|Phone
|(831)-332-2860
Join Areperia831, Downtown Streets Team and Coastal Watershed Council in celebrating Coastal Cleanup Day in the Beach Flats Neighborhood. Beautify the Beach Flats neighborhood and protect the Monterey Bay and the San Lorenzo River by picking up trash in the street and along the Santa Cruz Riverwalk.
The Beach Flats Cleanup will start at Poets Park located at 200 Raymond St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 in Beach Flats at 11:00 AM. The cleanup will end at Poet's Park at 12:00 with food and a celebration of the work that we have accomplished. Please wear comfortable walking shoes. Organizers will provide water, cleanup tools, gloves, buckets and trash bags.
https://coastal-watershed.org/event/coasta...
