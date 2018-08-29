top
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
Coastal Cleanup Day: Beach Flats Cleanup
Date Saturday September 15
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Poet's Park in Beach Flats neighborhood at 200 Raymond St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 directions can be found at https://goo.gl/maps/SzFV8Ehpmg72
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorAreperia831
Emailinfo [at] areperia831.com
Phone(831)-332-2860
Join Areperia831, Downtown Streets Team and Coastal Watershed Council in celebrating Coastal Cleanup Day in the Beach Flats Neighborhood. Beautify the Beach Flats neighborhood and protect the Monterey Bay and the San Lorenzo River by picking up trash in the street and along the Santa Cruz Riverwalk.

The Beach Flats Cleanup will start at Poets Park located at 200 Raymond St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 in Beach Flats at 11:00 AM. The cleanup will end at Poet's Park at 12:00 with food and a celebration of the work that we have accomplished. Please wear comfortable walking shoes. Organizers will provide water, cleanup tools, gloves, buckets and trash bags.
sm_beach_flats_cleanup_day.jpg
original image (756x567)
For more event information:
https://coastal-watershed.org/event/coasta...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 29th, 2018 2:09 PM
