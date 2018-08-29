



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



Facebook event:

It is outrageous that thousands of people in the Bay Area have no homes while thousands of housing units sit vacant. As working people struggle to find safe and affordable housing, the city continues to put the profits of the big developers and investors above our needs. Housing should be a right not a commodity! Prop 10, on the Nov. ballot, can overturn the statewide pro-landlord Costa-Hawkins Act and strengthen protections for renters. Learn how you can join the campaign for housing for all!$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/314821889276628/

original image (1024x682)

http://www.pslweb.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 29th, 2018 8:12 AM