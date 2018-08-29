From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 9/ 7/2018
|Organizing Meeting for Prop 10 - Affordable Housing for All!
|Date
|Friday September 07
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St., between 25th and 26th Sts.
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|
It is outrageous that thousands of people in the Bay Area have no homes while thousands of housing units sit vacant. As working people struggle to find safe and affordable housing, the city continues to put the profits of the big developers and investors above our needs. Housing should be a right not a commodity! Prop 10, on the Nov. ballot, can overturn the statewide pro-landlord Costa-Hawkins Act and strengthen protections for renters. Learn how you can join the campaign for housing for all!
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/314821889276628/
original image (1024x682)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 29th, 2018 8:12 AM
http://www.pslweb.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network