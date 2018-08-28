From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|ArtAuction18: Transforming Art Into Action
|Date
|Thursday September 13
|Time
|5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
|Location Details
|SOMArts Cultural Center (934 Brannan St., San Francisco, CA 94103)
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Coalition on Homelessness
|development [at] cohsf.org
|Phone
|415-346-3740
|
Join the Coalition on Homelessness on Thursday, September 13, 2018 for our 18TH ANNUAL ART AUCTION AND EXHIBITION at SOMArts Cultural Center! We will have art from over 150 artists, we will have limited edition art books for sale, we will have performances from THE ONYX and SKYWATCHERS, as well as an open bar, complimentary dinner and more!
Tickets: aa18.brownpapertickets.com (no one will be turned away for lack of funds)
