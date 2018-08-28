top
San Francisco | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services
ArtAuction18: Transforming Art Into Action
Date Thursday September 13
Time 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
SOMArts Cultural Center (934 Brannan St., San Francisco, CA 94103)
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorCoalition on Homelessness
Emaildevelopment [at] cohsf.org
Phone415-346-3740
Join the Coalition on Homelessness on Thursday, September 13, 2018 for our 18TH ANNUAL ART AUCTION AND EXHIBITION at SOMArts Cultural Center! We will have art from over 150 artists, we will have limited edition art books for sale, we will have performances from THE ONYX and SKYWATCHERS, as well as an open bar, complimentary dinner and more!

Tickets: aa18.brownpapertickets.com (no one will be turned away for lack of funds)
sm_aa18_invite_page_2.jpg
original image (2060x1442)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/6254026544...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 28th, 2018 12:10 PM
