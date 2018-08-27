From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Big Ag billionaires Stewart and Lynda Resnick donate $100,000 to Yes on Prop. 3 by Dan Bacher

Monday Aug 27th, 2018 5:40 PM

The Resnicks and Jerry Meral are leading advocates for the construction of the Delta Tunnels, a massive public works project that opponents say will destroy the Delta ecosystem and West Coast fisheries. Meral, in a moment of candor, infamously said in 2013, “The Delta cannot be saved.”



