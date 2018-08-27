From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|River Health Day on the San Lorenzo River
|Date
|Saturday September 08
|Time
|9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Santa Cruz Riverwalk on the west side of the San Lorenzo River and upstream of the Laurel Street Bridge. We will be meeting behind the Sherwin Williams building located at 408 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. Location on GoogleMaps: https://www.google.com/maps/place/36%C2%B058'14.7%22N+122%C2%B001'24.7%22W/@36.970739,-122.0240625,163m/data=!3m2!1e3!4b1!4m6!3m5!1s0x0:0x0!7e2!8m2!3d36.9707393!4d-122.0235138
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Coastal Watershed Council
|abilginsoy [at] coastal-watershed.org
|Phone
|8314649200
|
The Coastal Watershed Council invites you to make a difference in the lower San Lorenzo River ecosystem by volunteering with Coastal Watershed Council's River Health Day.
Volunteer and remove invasive ice plant growing along the banks of the San Lorenzo River. Ice plant takes over the riverbank, stops other plants from growing and as a result limits biodiversity in the river ecosystem. You can stop the spread of ice plant and create space for helpful river plants to grow.
We recommend that all volunteers dress in comfortable gardening clothes, include long pants, socks and sturdy shoes. Bring sun protection and a reusable water bottle. Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Parking is available on Front Street.
This event will take place on the west bank of the San Lorenzo River upstream of the Laurel Street Bridge. Meet at the Santa Cruz Riverwalk behind the Sherwin Williams building located at 408 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
original image (4032x3024)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 27th, 2018 10:31 AM
https://coastal-watershed.org/event/river-...
