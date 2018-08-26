From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Fundraiser for a Lakota Elder's Roof 6-25-2018 sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)

Sunday Aug 26th, 2018 1:15 PM by AutumnSun

The event was held at the Resource Center for Nonviolence in Santa Cruz California on Saturday, August 25 from 5 PM to 8 PM. and hosted by Romero Institute, Resource Center for Nonviolence, Lakota People's Law Project

I was invited by Kelsey Hill to attend and to capture the event with photos.



More than a couple dozen people came to support this good cause and a great human being!



Unci (grandmother) Madonna Thunder Hawk — elder, co-founder of the American Indian Movement, and more recently a #NoDAPL water protector — needs your help to get a new roof before the coming winter in South Dakota.



Madonna actively organizes from out of her house in Cheyenne River, and she often houses other activists, community members, and water protectors during their travels and work. A coalition of people close to Madonna are coming together to help raise funds to build her that new roof in the first two weeks of September.



The program included:

An update from the Lakota People's Law Project (LPLP) concerning Chase Iron Eyes' case as well as LPLP's work to "green" the Standing Rock reservation. It was reveled that the North Dakota prosecutors has dropped all the serious charges against Chase!

A presentation on the important work being done to divest schools, cities, and institutions from fossil fuels.

A preview of a new film about Madonna called Warrior Women that will show in full at the San Francisco Green Film Festival on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. (Event page here: Warrior Women with Madonna Thunder Hawk at SF Green Film Fest.

A RAFFLE was held with amazing prizes, including but not limited to $500 worth of wine from the Docker Hill Vineyard in Mendocino, swag from LPLP, Lagunitas beer/gear, and more!



Thank you to all that attended, and thank you Kelsey Hill for putting this event together!



Please try to be in San Fransisco on September 8th. 2018 (10 am. to 2pm.) for the march "Rise for Climate, Jobs & Justice!" After the march, please don't forget the San Francisco Green Film Festival that will feature Madonna "Warrior Women"