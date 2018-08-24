top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War View other events for the week of 9/23/2018
2018 Oakland Peace Lantern Ceremony
Date Sunday September 23
Time 4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Lake Merritt Amphitheater (Lake Merritt Blvd. between 12th St. & 1st Ave.) Oakland, CA.
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Emailinfo [at] oacc.cc
Phone510-637-0455
Join the Oakland Asian Cultural Center (OACC) and partners as we celebrate International Day of Peace (this year marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights) featuring lantern-making, moment of silence and meditation for peace, non-partisan voter registration, pedal-powered sound system, and presentations featuring Tacuma King and Sun Drummers of United Africa Ensemble, Emeryville Taiko, Intertribal Friendship House All Nations Drum and Youth Dancers, and more to be announced. Free.

Interested in volunteering (planning or help day-of) or tabling as a community organization? Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/PLVolunteer

RSVP on Facebook event page to get event updates and additional lantern-making sessions!

Project supported by the Asian Pacific Fund, and through general support to OACC from The San Francisco Foundation, the City of Oakland, and the City of Oakland Cultural Funding Program.
sm_oacc_peace_lantern_flyer_as_of_8.24.18.jpg
original image (1700x2200)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1820683451...
Added to the calendar on Friday Aug 24th, 2018 4:11 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code