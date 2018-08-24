From the Open-Publishing Calendar

SF SEIU Workers Speak Against Systemic Racism, Firing Of DPH Director Garcia & Callahan by Labor Video Project

Friday Aug 24th, 2018 3:34 PM San Francisco SEIU 1021 workers spoke out on August 22, 2018 about the resignation and or firing of Department of Public Health director Barbara Garcia, the racist discrimination, harassment and workplace bullying and the role of CCSF Human Resources director Micki Callahan who was personally involved in the removal of Garcia. Workers said that Callahan should be the next to go.

original image (4032x3024)



Micki Callahan, who is the Director Of Human Services has been personally involved in violating the rights of public workers and covering up the corruption and criminal activity of top city management. Also, according to workers, she is still refusing to provide complete statistics on the patterns of racism and discrimination in the City and County of San Francisco.



STOP The Racist Attacks & Privatization In City & County Of San Francisco

https://youtu.be/F-kmrjrxvF4

STOP The Racist Attacks & Privatization In City & County Of San Francisco

https://youtu.be/F-kmrjrxvF4

"Enough Is Enough" SF SEIU1021 African American Workers Rally On Juneteenth & Protest Systemic Racism

https://youtu.be/eIyXXLi5D6k

Stop SF Privatization At Potrero Hill Health Center Defend SEIU 1021 Healthcare Worker Cheryl Thornton

https://youtu.be/zGhU6jrgsE8

ILWU Local 10 members and leaders joined SEIU 1021 and IFPTE Local 21 members at a press conference and rally at the CCSF Department of Human Resources. Micki Callahan the director has been personally involved in supporting a racist witch hunt in San Francisco and terminating whistleblowers who are exposing the corruption of executives and managers in San Francisco

SF city workers continue to demand that SEIU 1021 Potrero Hill Health center steward and healthcare advocate Cheryl Thornton be returned to her job. She was illegally removed for whistleblowing improper practices at the center and fighting privatization of the community centers.

As a result of rank and file pressure the city has been forced to call a hearing on the systemic racism in the city and workplace bullying. Alongside Barbara Garcia, Human Resources director Micki Callahan has been personally involved in orchestrating the racist attacks, firing whistleblowers and covering up the corruption in the city. The city has paid tens of millions of dollars in compensation to workers who have been bullied and illegally discharged by Callahan and the city because of being whistleblowers and the executives and managers who took these illegal actions are still on the job because of Callahan and the City officials.