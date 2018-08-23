top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 9/ 9/2018
March With Skyline Community Church At Oakland Pride 2018
Date Sunday September 09
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
14th Street and Clay Street, Oakland, CA
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSkyline Community Church of Oakland
Emailoffice [at] skylineucc.org
Phone5105318212
Come march with your friendly neighbors at Skyline Community Church, for OAKLAND PRIDE 2018. Sunday, September 9th. Line up under the UCC banner at 14th Street and Clay at 10:00 am, with other UCC congregations in Oakland, and all other friends who want to march with us. All are welcome!

Skyline Community Church of Oakland, 12540 Skyline Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94619
510-531-8212 http://www.skylineucc.org

sm_skyline_community_church_pride_march_flyer_2018___8-16-18.jpg
original image (3300x2550)
For more event information:
http://www.skylineucc.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 23rd, 2018 8:15 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code