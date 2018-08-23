From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Come march with your friendly neighbors at Skyline Community Church, for OAKLAND PRIDE 2018. Sunday, September 9th. Line up under the UCC banner at 14th Street and Clay at 10:00 am, with other UCC congregations in Oakland, and all other friends who want to march with us. All are welcome!
Skyline Community Church of Oakland, 12540 Skyline Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94619
510-531-8212 http://www.skylineucc.org
