From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: California | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 10/ 5/2018
|March To Expose Animal Ag At Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo
|Date
|Friday October 05
|Time
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Baker Lawn at Cal Poly
San Luis Obispo
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|
We are marching to expose animal agriculture.
Cal Poly is a school of agriculture and engineering. On their campus, they separate calves from their mothers and force them into small hutches. They shove hens into crowded barns and wire cages. They cut the tails off of piglets, notch their ears, and force them to live on barren concrete. And there is even a slaughterhouse on site where these animals are killed. But, worst of all, Cal Poly students are being taught that this violence towards animals is acceptable.
In April of this year, two activists, Zoe Rosenberg and Julianne Perry, chained themselves to the slaughterhouse chute at Cal Poly. This was in attempt to save the life of a baby cow, who they named Justice. Thousands called, emailed, and posted to Cal Poly, asking #WhereIsJustice. Our cries were ignored, and Justice was killed.
But on October 5th, we are going back to where it all began. We will be marching from Baker Lawn to the Cal Poly Slaughterhouse. On our way, we will stop at the Administrations Office and tell them what we think, and we will march by the dairy unit, part of the beef unit, and the poultry unit, where we will bear witness to suffering animals.
---
WHERE: We will be meeting on Baker Lawn
WHEN: October 5th from 12 pm - TBA
WEAR: Please dress somewhat nicely as the tone of this action and march will be serious.
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 23rd, 2018 10:09 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2035432359...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network