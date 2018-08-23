

We serve a delicious homemade vegan brunch (by suggested donation) starting at 11am. At 11:30 we begin a brief 15-minute presentation on updates from the animal rights community and a special weekly topic followed by a quick Q&A.

Then we transition to a group activity, work party or strategy session where you can offer some much-needed help or talk with organizers to find out how you can help DxE SF Bay achieve its 2018 goals of maximizing mobilization, open rescue and legislative change.



Together, we will change the world for animals - starting right NOW!



Learn more about our values here:



---



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:



LOCATION/DIRECTIONS: Most of our events are held at the Berkeley Animal Rights Center located in Suite C at 2425 Channing Way. If taking BART, get off at Downtown Berkeley station, walk south on Shattuck Ave (for 5 blocks), make a left on Channing Way, and walk another 5 blocks until you see the big red pillars - you’re here! We strive to offer walking buddies to attendees who feel unsafe walking to/from BART or other short distances in the area - please email us at



PARKING: There is a parking garage at the center (free for the first hour) and metered street parking in the vicinity. Please remove all valuables from your car.



ACCESSIBILITY: The Berkeley Animal Rights Center has stair-free access from Channing Way. The front doors of the center open to 5ft wide. The bathroom entrance is 34” wide, and there is one accessible stall with horizontal grab bars on the right and back of the toilet. The toilet is 18” high.



