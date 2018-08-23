

This October, we will be taking to the streets of San Francisco with a simple message: That there is something haunting in the city of SF. What’s haunting is that there are 150 million animals being killed for this city alone and it’s being hidden like a dark, heavily guarded secret. San Francisco is holding this dark secret by allowing companies like Amazon and Whole Foods to propagate their lies and throw activists in prison!

We want the city to remember the lives that were lost and this will be our chance to bring their voices back to life and amplify their cries for all of San Francisco to hear.



WHEN: October 27th, 6:30pm



WHERE: San Francisco, CA



WHO: Anyone and everyone!



Together, we will change the world for animals - starting right NOW!



---



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at

Learn more about our values here:



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:



