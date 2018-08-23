From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 10/27/2018
|The Haunting of SF: March for Animals
|Date
|Saturday October 27
|Time
|6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|San Francisco (check Facebook event page for location updates)
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|
ABOUT:
This October, we will be taking to the streets of San Francisco with a simple message: That there is something haunting in the city of SF. What’s haunting is that there are 150 million animals being killed for this city alone and it’s being hidden like a dark, heavily guarded secret. San Francisco is holding this dark secret by allowing companies like Amazon and Whole Foods to propagate their lies and throw activists in prison!
We want the city to remember the lives that were lost and this will be our chance to bring their voices back to life and amplify their cries for all of San Francisco to hear.
WHEN: October 27th, 6:30pm
WHERE: San Francisco, CA
WHO: Anyone and everyone!
Together, we will change the world for animals - starting right NOW!
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at http://dxecodeofconduct.wikispaces.com/Code+of+Conduct.
Learn more about our values here: https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/organizing-principles/
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please email sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
original image (960x501)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 23rd, 2018 9:55 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/3204652153...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network