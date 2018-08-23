top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 10/27/2018
The Haunting of SF: March for Animals
Date Saturday October 27
Time 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Francisco (check Facebook event page for location updates)
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
ABOUT:
This October, we will be taking to the streets of San Francisco with a simple message: That there is something haunting in the city of SF. What’s haunting is that there are 150 million animals being killed for this city alone and it’s being hidden like a dark, heavily guarded secret. San Francisco is holding this dark secret by allowing companies like Amazon and Whole Foods to propagate their lies and throw activists in prison!
We want the city to remember the lives that were lost and this will be our chance to bring their voices back to life and amplify their cries for all of San Francisco to hear.

WHEN: October 27th, 6:30pm

WHERE: San Francisco, CA

WHO: Anyone and everyone!

Together, we will change the world for animals - starting right NOW!

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at http://dxecodeofconduct.wikispaces.com/Code+of+Conduct.
Learn more about our values here: https://www.directactioneverywhere.com/organizing-principles/

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please email sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
sm_39410247_1624463851185497_3628699769674661888_n.jpg
original image (960x501)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3204652153...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 23rd, 2018 9:55 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code