Related Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 8/25/2018
Pics with Chicks: Animal Advocacy through Photography
Date Saturday August 25
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
1515 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94703
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Sharing photographs of yourself with a rescued animal is a great way to tell your friends and family about your activism, and share the stories of the survivors of factory farming. A local photographer has generously donated his time to take compelling photos of activists and these rescued hens. We'l upload the photos during the event, and don't forget to post them on facebook, instagram, and any other social media you use!

Additionally, we will build play structures, give baths, and make swings for our four beautiful hens, Donatello, Michaelangelo, Raphael, and Leonardo (the teenage mutant ninja chickens).

You bring your enthusiasm and we'll provide the inspiration, tools, and supplies to build practical structures for the chickens to play on.

If you'd like to, feel free to bring fresh vegetables, leafy greens, non-citrus fruits or seeds for the hens!
sm_38831567_1615969385368277_1203773006858420224_n.jpg
original image (810x450)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2628514844...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 23rd, 2018 9:48 AM
