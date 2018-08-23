From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 8/25/2018
|Pics with Chicks: Animal Advocacy through Photography
|Date
|Saturday August 25
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|1515 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94703
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|
Sharing photographs of yourself with a rescued animal is a great way to tell your friends and family about your activism, and share the stories of the survivors of factory farming. A local photographer has generously donated his time to take compelling photos of activists and these rescued hens. We'l upload the photos during the event, and don't forget to post them on facebook, instagram, and any other social media you use!
Additionally, we will build play structures, give baths, and make swings for our four beautiful hens, Donatello, Michaelangelo, Raphael, and Leonardo (the teenage mutant ninja chickens).
You bring your enthusiasm and we'll provide the inspiration, tools, and supplies to build practical structures for the chickens to play on.
If you'd like to, feel free to bring fresh vegetables, leafy greens, non-citrus fruits or seeds for the hens!
original image (810x450)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 23rd, 2018 9:48 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2628514844...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network