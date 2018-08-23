top
Related Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation
Puppies & Vegan Ice Cream
Date Saturday August 25
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Berkeley Animal Rights Center (2425 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA)
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Join us for Vegan Ice Cream, playful dogs, and a transformative activist community at the Berkeley Animal Rights Center!

RSVP required: dxe.io/puppies
————

LOVE ICE CREAM? LOVE PUPPIES? LOVE NEW FRIENDS? This event is for you!

-Meet and hangout with sweet dogs, including a rescue from an experimentation lab
- Learn about how we are saving animals from suffering, building a strong, supportive community and growing the movement for animal liberation.
- Meet local activists, vegans and animal lovers, and learn more about how you can help save animals!
- Enjoy FREE delicious vegan ice cream!

Donations are greatly appreciated!

Please bring your friends - both human and nonhuman!

Presentation from Wayne Hsiung, lead investigator for Direct Action Everywhere, who has led several investigations in top-rated farms exposing animal cruelty. He helped rescue two dogs, Oliver and Pao (two members of the animal rights community) from a dog meat farm in Yulin, China.
sm_39274585_226518881371107_8035227410964152320_n.jpg
original image (960x540)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3180953554...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 23rd, 2018 9:46 AM
