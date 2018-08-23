Join us for Vegan Ice Cream, playful dogs, and a transformative activist community at the Berkeley Animal Rights Center!



RSVP required: dxe.io/puppies

LOVE ICE CREAM? LOVE PUPPIES? LOVE NEW FRIENDS? This event is for you!



-Meet and hangout with sweet dogs, including a rescue from an experimentation lab

- Learn about how we are saving animals from suffering, building a strong, supportive community and growing the movement for animal liberation.

- Meet local activists, vegans and animal lovers, and learn more about how you can help save animals!

- Enjoy FREE delicious vegan ice cream!



Donations are greatly appreciated!



Please bring your friends - both human and nonhuman!



Presentation from Wayne Hsiung, lead investigator for Direct Action Everywhere, who has led several investigations in top-rated farms exposing animal cruelty. He helped rescue two dogs, Oliver and Pao (two members of the animal rights community) from a dog meat farm in Yulin, China.

https://www.facebook.com/events/3180953554...