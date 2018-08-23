From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 8/25/2018
|Puppies & Vegan Ice Cream
|Date
|Saturday August 25
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Berkeley Animal Rights Center (2425 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA)
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|
Join us for Vegan Ice Cream, playful dogs, and a transformative activist community at the Berkeley Animal Rights Center!
RSVP required: dxe.io/puppies
————
LOVE ICE CREAM? LOVE PUPPIES? LOVE NEW FRIENDS? This event is for you!
-Meet and hangout with sweet dogs, including a rescue from an experimentation lab
- Learn about how we are saving animals from suffering, building a strong, supportive community and growing the movement for animal liberation.
- Meet local activists, vegans and animal lovers, and learn more about how you can help save animals!
- Enjoy FREE delicious vegan ice cream!
Donations are greatly appreciated!
Please bring your friends - both human and nonhuman!
Presentation from Wayne Hsiung, lead investigator for Direct Action Everywhere, who has led several investigations in top-rated farms exposing animal cruelty. He helped rescue two dogs, Oliver and Pao (two members of the animal rights community) from a dog meat farm in Yulin, China.
original image (960x540)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 23rd, 2018 9:46 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/3180953554...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network