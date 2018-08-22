From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Teach-In: National Prison Strike (10 Demands)
|Date
|Tuesday August 28
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th St, San Jose, CA 95112
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Prisoners Human Rights Coalition CA
|
Jose Villarreal will present an exclusive interpretation of the 10 demands of the National Prison Strikers in order to illuminate the issues and abuses ongoing in the U.S. prison system as well as the potential solutions and actions for how we can support their demands being met.
If you'd like to receive SMS updates regarding this and related solidarity events
text: prisonstrike
to: (818) 918-2376
For more event information:
http://prisonstrike.forjustice.us/
