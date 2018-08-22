From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: South Bay | Police State & Prisons View other events for the week of 9/ 1/2018
|Activist Workshop: National Prison Strike
|Date
|Saturday September 01
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th St, San Jose, CA 95112
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Prisoners Human Rights Coalition CA
|
Prisoners Human Rights Coalition will present and discuss ways in which people can get involved in supporting the ongoing liberation struggle for incarcerated people. Phone zaps and local organizing efforts will be among the topics discussed.
If you'd like to receive SMS updates regarding this and related solidarity events
text: prisonstrike
to: (818) 918-2376
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 22nd, 2018 7:52 PM
http://prisonstrike.forjustice.us/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network