Related Categories: South Bay | Police State & Prisons View other events for the week of 9/ 1/2018
Activist Workshop: National Prison Strike
Date Saturday September 01
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Location Details
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th St, San Jose, CA 95112
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorPrisoners Human Rights Coalition CA
Prisoners Human Rights Coalition will present and discuss ways in which people can get involved in supporting the ongoing liberation struggle for incarcerated people. Phone zaps and local organizing efforts will be among the topics discussed.

If you'd like to receive SMS updates regarding this and related solidarity events
text: prisonstrike
to: (818) 918-2376
prison_strike.jpg
For more event information:
http://prisonstrike.forjustice.us/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 22nd, 2018 7:52 PM
