Join the Prisoners Human Rights Coalition CA for a wind-down movie night and discussion surround the topic of the 13th Amendment and the abolition of what remains a legal form of slavery in the U.S.



13th is a 2016 American documentary by director Ava DuVernay. The film explores the "intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States."



If you'd like to receive SMS updates regarding this and related solidarity events

text: prisonstrike

to: (818) 918-2376







http://prisonstrike.forjustice.us/ For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 22nd, 2018 7:44 PM