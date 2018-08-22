From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Movie Night: 13th
|Date
|Friday September 07
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|San Jose Peace and Justice Center, 48 South 7th St, San Jose, CA 95112
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Prisoners Human Rights Coalition CA
|
Join the Prisoners Human Rights Coalition CA for a wind-down movie night and discussion surround the topic of the 13th Amendment and the abolition of what remains a legal form of slavery in the U.S.
13th is a 2016 American documentary by director Ava DuVernay. The film explores the "intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States."
If you'd like to receive SMS updates regarding this and related solidarity events
text: prisonstrike
to: (818) 918-2376
For more event information:
http://prisonstrike.forjustice.us/
