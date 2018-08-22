From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Healthy Retail SF to Celebrate 10th Store Opening
The Healthy Retail SF Program, in collaboration with a host of community partners, celebrated its 10th store with the grand re-opening event of Sav-Mor Mart at its new location at 4522 Third Street (between LaSalle and McKinnon). A community market that has been serving the Bayview since for over 20 years, Sav-Mor will now offer more fresh produce from local sources as well as a larger variety of healthful choices for its customers.
“Every neighborhood in San Francisco should have access to healthy, high-quality food,” said Mayor London Breed. “I am excited that Bayview residents will now have a new and improved grocery store to serve their community.”
“Making healthier food choices and healthier food options available to residents in the Bayview community is the primary goal of Healthy Retail SF,” said Joaquin Torres, Director, Office of Economic and Workforce Development. “The owners Abdullah Joseph and Sam Joseph of Sav-Mor Mart have a great relationship with the community, and actively sought to improve their offerings to provide healthier choices for their customers. We appreciate their contributions to making the Bayview a healthier community for all who live here.”
The grand re-opening of Sav-Mor Mart was an opportunity for residents to learn about the new healthy options available right on Third Street. At the open house-style event, neighbors met the owners, checked out the new store, sampled healthy snacks and learned about healthy eating resources available in the neighborhood and throughout San Francisco. Community partners, like EatSF (http://www.eatsfvoucher.org) will be on hand to promote the free fruit and vegetable voucher program, as Sav Mor will now be accepting the vouchers.
“We’ve been a part of this community for over 20 years, and when we moved our store, we saw an opportunity to change our products and provide more healthy options for our neighbors,” said Abdullah Joseph. “We appreciated the help from the community and the Healthy Retail SF program to make this change, and we are looking forward to increased business,” Sam Joseph added.
Sav-Mor Mart is the 10th retailer to take part in the Healthy Retail SF program. Other Bayview stores include Palou Market, Lee’s Market, and Friendly Market. Tenderloin stores include Radman’s Produce Market, Fox Market, Mid City Market, Daldas Grocery, and Amigo’s Market; and in the Oceanview neighborhood, Ana’s Market.
Healthy Retail San Francisco was created by legislation in 2013 as a result of grassroots efforts to provide healthier food options in the Bayview and the Tenderloin. Healthy Retail SF is led by the (delete) Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD) in partnership with the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Founding organizations include South East Food Access (SEFA), now known as the Healthy Southeast Coalition in the Bayview and the Tenderloin Healthy Corner Store Coalition (TLHCSC). For more information visit http://www.healthyretailsf.org.
