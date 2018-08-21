



You might recall seeing her “radical ride” around Berkeley, at protests, city hall, or various actions, all four sides of which are mobile billboards emblazoned with large, pointed anti-war, anti-violence, pro-peace, pro-empowerment missives, making it easy to attract and interact with folks!



Xan shares her stories of engaging in dialogue with both the ‘choir’ and the ‘other’, organizing, and strategizing actions. Her book is an inspiring communiqué aimed at creating a common, shared knowledge base from which to foment individual and collective action dismantling patriarchy, racism, war, misogyny and creating the kind of society we want all to thrive in!.



Today, as we collectively face the threat of impending annihilation – this time of our entire planet and not ‘just’ a race, land or a country – and as we reel from the results of the last presidential electoral college appointment, many people are feeling the intense pain of ‘waking up’ and the critical need to engage in some kind of action.

“But What Can I Do?” offers some and inspires other answers to that very question. Come join us! Bring an organic snack to share, if you want!



For more info:



$5-$20 donation requested, but no one turned away for lack of funds

Wheelchair accessible





For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:

bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html



You are invited to join us for an exciting and inspiring evening with our own Berkeley-based activist Xan Joi, a self-proclaimed radical anti-racist Jewish and white lesbian feminist and now author. She will share stories and wisdom found in her new book “But What Can I Do?” gained from her experiences driving around the country over 400,000 miles since 9/11 in her veggie-oil powered box truck.You might recall seeing her “radical ride” around Berkeley, at protests, city hall, or various actions, all four sides of which are mobile billboards emblazoned with large, pointed anti-war, anti-violence, pro-peace, pro-empowerment missives, making it easy to attract and interact with folks!Xan shares her stories of engaging in dialogue with both the ‘choir’ and the ‘other’, organizing, and strategizing actions. Her book is an inspiring communiqué aimed at creating a common, shared knowledge base from which to foment individual and collective action dismantling patriarchy, racism, war, misogyny and creating the kind of society we want all to thrive in!.Today, as we collectively face the threat of impending annihilation – this time of our entire planet and not ‘just’ a race, land or a country – and as we reel from the results of the last presidential electoral college appointment, many people are feeling the intense pain of ‘waking up’ and the critical need to engage in some kind of action.“But What Can I Do?” offers some and inspires other answers to that very question. Come join us! Bring an organic snack to share, if you want!For more info: butwhatcanido2018 [at] gmail.com $5-$20 donation requested, but no one turned away for lack of fundsWheelchair accessibleFor occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

original image (768x790) Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 21st, 2018 4:10 PM