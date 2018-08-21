From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Secretary Zinke issues memo to maximize federal water deliveries at expense of fish by Dan Bacher

Tuesday Aug 21st, 2018 12:26 PM

"The Trump administration is instructing the former lobbyist (David Bernhardt) for the almond growers in the western San Joaquin Valley to seize what's left of California's water and direct it to a small number of agricultural operations contolled by loyalists,” said John McManus, President of the Golden Gate Salmon Association (GGSA). “Clearly this is an effort to enrich themselves at the expense of the rest of California. This points to the need for the California legislature to quickly adopt SB 49, a bill that would protect California's water, air and wildlife from this blatant corruption from the Trump administration."