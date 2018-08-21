From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|SF Rally At UK Consulate-Speakout Action "Free Julian Assange NOW!"
|Date
|Wednesday September 05
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Location Details
|
UK Consulate
1 Sansome St. near Market St. Montgomery BART Station
San Francisco
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Bay Area Free Julian Assange Action Committee
|
9/5/18 SF Rally-Speakout "Free Julian Assange NOW!"
Don’t Allow The Arrest Of Journalist Whistleblower Julian Assange-Free Him
NOW!
Wednesday September 5, 2018 San Francisco UK Consulate at 12:00 noon
UK Consulate
1 Sansome St. near Market St. Montgomery BART Station
San Francisco
Initiated By Bay Area Free Julian Assange Action Committee BAFJAAC
Endorsed by
United Public Workers For Action http://www.upwa.info
WorkWeek Radio
The US has been pressuring the Ecuadorian government to force the removal of
Julian Assange because of the US embarrassment over the release of emails of
governments and politicians criminal activity and corruption. The British government has also spent millions of dollars to surround the consulate and the May government plans to arrest Assange as soon as he is pushed out of the consulate. He is also unable to receive medical care and is a prisoner in the consulate. The effort to silence
Julian Assange is not just about him but silencing all journalists and whistleblowers who
release information that threatens the exposure of the US and UK government corruption and
crimes. The refusal of the US government to prosecute those involved in US
crimes in Iraq, Libya and around the world despite the explicit evidence of these
crimes provided by WikiLeaks is further reason why the US government is so
interested in arresting Assange.
Journalists are also under attack globally as well as in the US and the right of journalists to
write and publish material about these activities is something that must be
defended. The US and UK government officials are also united in continuing the
silencing of journalists and those who want to hold them responsible for the
crimes of their governments around the world.
It is time to stand up for Assange and all journalists who are speaking
truth to power.
Don’t Force Assange Out Of Ecuadorian Consulate!
Hands Off Journalists and Whistleblowers!
Prosecute the Real Criminals!
Free Julian NOW!
Additional media:
Solidarity Rally For Julian Assange In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/d4yHvfVMiVE
Australian Journalist Union Supports Assange
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2010-12-23/journalists-union-shows-support-for-assange/2383428
To Endorse Rally & For Further Information:
Bay Area Free Julian Assange Action Committee BAFJAAC
info(at)upwa.info
(415) 533-5942
Australian Journalists' union shows support for Assange
Updated 22 Dec 2010
The Media, Arts and Entertainment Alliance (MEAA) will present an honorary member card to Mr Assange's Melbourne-based lawyer, Rob Stary.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2010-12-23/journalists-union-shows-support-for-assange/2383428
The union's Louise Connor says Mr Assange has always been a member, but his fees will be waived in a show of solidarity.
She says all journalists should be disgusted by the way he has been portrayed by the world's governments.
"We've been very disappointed in the way his journalism has been characterised," she said.
"We'd like to remind everyone that Julian, like other members of the media alliance, is covered by our code of ethics that covers journalists," she said.
"We're pointing out that we don't believe that Julian Assange has in any way broken the code of ethics, we believe that he's upholding two of its important principles - not to disclose his source, and secondly, to publish in the public interest."
Ms Connor says his situation is extraordinary and he must be supported in the name of free speech.
Australian-born Mr Assange remains in the UK on bail over Swedish sexual assault allegations.
WikiLeaks continues to progressively release 250,000 leaked US diplomatic cables, as promised.
ACTU president Ged Kearney, who will be presenting the award, said Mr Assange and WikiLeaks deserved support.
"WikiLeaks is simply performing the same function as media organisations have for centuries in facilitating the release of information in the public interest," she said in a statement.
"Mr Assange's rights should be respected just the same as other journalists.
"WikiLeaks has broken no Australian law and as an Australian citizen, Julian Assange should be supported by the Australian Government, not prematurely convicted."
For more event information:
http://www.upwa.info
§Free Julian Assange-Prosecute The Real Criminals
original image (4032x3024)
Instead of prosecuting the real criminals who have committed war crimes the US and UK government are going after Julian Assange and other whistleblowers and journalists.
