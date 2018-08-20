7:00 AM - 7:00 AM





Protect Mother Earth.

End Climate Capitalism.

Support Community Solutions.

San Francisco, CA.

September 10th and September 13th, 2018



In September, Governor Jerry Brown is convening the Global Climate Action Summit (GCAS) in San Francisco to promote his “real climate leadership” credentials on a global stage. But Jerry Brown’s promotion of continued fossil fuel production, carbon trading markets and other incentives to oil, gas and other polluting corporations, perpetuates climate change and decimates Indigenous communities and Native nations, communities of color and other working class peoples throughout California and around the world.



Such perverse subsidies for “climate capitalism” will turn frontline communities into sacrifice zones for decades to come. Despite Brown’s efforts to show he is different from Trump and the forces of climate denial, his “climate leadership” promotes a similar corporate agenda – aimed at expanding the dig, burn, drive, dump industries, and the banks and tanks economy destroying our communities and the air, land and water we depend on.



Join us to stand in solidarity with Indigenous and frontline communities protecting Mother Earth, and cultivating real solutions to the twin crises of climate change and capitalism. Join us to demand that elected leaders stand with our communities on the streets, and not the climate profiteers gathered inside.



On September 13th, join us in mass action at the Global Climate Action Summit. (more details soon)



Our actions will be wrapped in prayer and committed with love for all we hold dear. We call for all peoples around the world to join us on the streets of San Francisco as we tell Jerry Brown and his friends that “real climate leaders” stand with people, not the pollution profiteers.



Mass action at the Governor’s Task Force on Climate and Forests meeting.

September 10th. 8am

55 Cyril Magnin St. San Francisco

RSVP-



March and mass action at the Global Climate Action Summit.

September 13th. 7am

Jessie Square. 736 Mission St. San Francisco

RSVP-



JOIN US AS WE TAKE BOLD ACTION!



Organized by Idle No More SF Bay, Diablo Rising Tide, the Ruckus Society, It Takes Roots, Indigenous Environmental Network and Brown's Last Chance.



For more info, go to riseagainstclimatecapitalism.org



For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5712689299...