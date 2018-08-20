Unite for Justice 2018: Protest to #StopKavanaugh in Monterey, CA



When: Sunday, Aug. 26th @ noon



Where: Intersection of Camino El Estero and Del Monte Ave in Monterey, CA 93940



Join us on August 26th in Monterey for this national day of action happening in all 50 states to fight Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.



We must demand that our representatives in Washington act NOW to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms.



Roe v. Wade, voting rights, workers' rights, LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights, and much more are all in grave danger if this Supreme Court nominee is confirmed.



With so much at stake, we cannot back down!



Event Ground Rules

By choosing to attend this event, you are committing to participate non-violently and in accordance with the law, to work to de-escalate confrontations with others, and behave lawfully to ensure the safety of event participants. You also acknowledge that you are solely responsible for any injury or damage to your person or property resulting from or occurring during this event, and that you release all event sponsors and organizers (and their officers, directors, employees, and agents) from any liability for that injury or damage.



