top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 8/26/2018
Unite for Justice: Protest to #StopKavanaugh in Monterey
Date Sunday August 26
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Intersection of Camino El Estero and Del Monte Ave in Monterey, CA 93940
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUnite for Justice 2018
Emailhttps://uniteforjustice2018.com/
Unite for Justice 2018: Protest to #StopKavanaugh in Monterey, CA

When: Sunday, Aug. 26th @ noon

Where: Intersection of Camino El Estero and Del Monte Ave in Monterey, CA 93940

Join us on August 26th in Monterey for this national day of action happening in all 50 states to fight Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

We must demand that our representatives in Washington act NOW to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms.

Roe v. Wade, voting rights, workers' rights, LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights, and much more are all in grave danger if this Supreme Court nominee is confirmed.

With so much at stake, we cannot back down!

Event Ground Rules
By choosing to attend this event, you are committing to participate non-violently and in accordance with the law, to work to de-escalate confrontations with others, and behave lawfully to ensure the safety of event participants. You also acknowledge that you are solely responsible for any injury or damage to your person or property resulting from or occurring during this event, and that you release all event sponsors and organizers (and their officers, directors, employees, and agents) from any liability for that injury or damage.
unite_for_justice.jpg
For more event information:
https://act.moveon.org/event/unite-for-jus...
Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 20th, 2018 4:56 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code