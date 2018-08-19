top
Drew Glover Kick-Off and World Humanitarian Day Potluck Picnic 8-19-2018
by AutumnSun
Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
Hosted by Drew Glover for Santa Cruz City Council
The event was held today from 1 to 3 PM at the London Nelson (Laurel Park) 301 Center St. Santa Cruz, CA
sm_000.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
People got to meet, learn of Drew's policies, and how to get involved in the campaign! The event also celebrated Curtis Reliford and his humanitarian work that he does here in Santa Cruz, Louisiana, and Indian reservations! Many thanks to my brother Curtis!
Here are just a little of Drew's history and accomplishments. Drew was born and raised in Santa Cruz and graduated in 2003 as the first African-American Senior Class President at Harbor High School, he is a also cancer survivor. Drew is the founder of Project Pollinate, President of the United Nations Association of Santa Cruz County, and worked on Santa Cruz City Commission to End Violence Against Women, and much more!
If you don't know Drew, I suggest you make a point to get to know him and his ideas for Santa Cruz!
I want you to know, I was at the there today to photograph the event, to see many friends, to celebrated Curtis Reliford, and to share the day with Drew, a man I respect and love as my brother!
Vote Drew Glover for Santa Cruz City Council 2018
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_021.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_043.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_065.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_067.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_073.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_075.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_080.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_092.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_095.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_110.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_119.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_121.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_126.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_128.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_149.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_160.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_186.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_188.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 11:12 PM
sm_198.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
