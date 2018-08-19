

New artworks by Francis Mead

Opening reception Sat Sept 8th 2018 7p-11p

DJ La Garza

Food + Cold Drinks



Amor Eterno Arte

1227 18th Ave East Oakland

http://www.amoreternoarte.com

Curator Amy George-Cortez

info [at] amoreternoarte.com

Exhibition dates: 09.08 – 10.31



Many Gods No Masters is a collection of new work honoring spirit, revolution and liberation. My art is constantly inspired by the resiliency and magic of Black and Brown Indigenous peoples, our ancestors all over the diaspora, and the way spirit is always present in our work and lives. My work is inspired by decolonization and how Black and Brown Indigenous peoples have always called upon the Gods, and spirits around us for protection and power. We are able to step into our personal power knowing that there is a greater power all around us, wanting us to succeed and manifest our dreams. My work is inspired by dreams and the dreamers of the world always moving towards liberation. My work is inspired by the healers, the brujas, the medicine womxn, who heal and inspire and protect our peoples and the earth even during the darkest times. And my work is always inspired by the earth that holds us and heals us.

- Francis Mead



We are honored to have Francis Mead in the gallery at Amor Eterno Arte. The new works are large colorful visions of divine feminine energies. A departure from the black and white high contrast illustrations she has become known for. Her new work is immersive and beautifully reverent. Each piece draws you into a familiar ancestral space with a stream of consciousness. A cool and whole space filled with the energy of inspiration and connectivity. Now more than ever we need these portals, reminding us that the oppression of contemporary society is not our destined path.



Francis Mead is a Black mixed heritage artist, dreamer and queer mama rooted in Huichin Ohlone Territory / Oakland, CA. Ever since she can remember she made art to connect with herself, her peoples, and the spirits that guide her. Her creative project Illustrated Truths seeks to uplift the dreams, history and magic of people of color, womxn, queers and young people in particular, as a way to inspire and liberate her peoples and the earth.

Many Gods No MastersNew artworks by Francis MeadOpening reception Sat Sept 8th 2018 7p-11pDJ La GarzaFood + Cold DrinksAmor Eterno Arte1227 18th Ave East OaklandCurator Amy George-CortezExhibition dates: 09.08 – 10.31Many Gods No Masters is a collection of new work honoring spirit, revolution and liberation. My art is constantly inspired by the resiliency and magic of Black and Brown Indigenous peoples, our ancestors all over the diaspora, and the way spirit is always present in our work and lives. My work is inspired by decolonization and how Black and Brown Indigenous peoples have always called upon the Gods, and spirits around us for protection and power. We are able to step into our personal power knowing that there is a greater power all around us, wanting us to succeed and manifest our dreams. My work is inspired by dreams and the dreamers of the world always moving towards liberation. My work is inspired by the healers, the brujas, the medicine womxn, who heal and inspire and protect our peoples and the earth even during the darkest times. And my work is always inspired by the earth that holds us and heals us.- Francis MeadWe are honored to have Francis Mead in the gallery at Amor Eterno Arte. The new works are large colorful visions of divine feminine energies. A departure from the black and white high contrast illustrations she has become known for. Her new work is immersive and beautifully reverent. Each piece draws you into a familiar ancestral space with a stream of consciousness. A cool and whole space filled with the energy of inspiration and connectivity. Now more than ever we need these portals, reminding us that the oppression of contemporary society is not our destined path.Francis Mead is a Black mixed heritage artist, dreamer and queer mama rooted in Huichin Ohlone Territory / Oakland, CA. Ever since she can remember she made art to connect with herself, her peoples, and the spirits that guide her. Her creative project Illustrated Truths seeks to uplift the dreams, history and magic of people of color, womxn, queers and young people in particular, as a way to inspire and liberate her peoples and the earth.

original image (1875x1275) Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 6:07 PM