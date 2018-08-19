From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Many Gods No Masters
|Date
|Saturday September 08
|Time
|7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
|Location Details
|Amor Eterno Arte 1227 18th AVE Oakland CA 94606 - Between E14th (International) and E12th. 1.3miles from Fruitvale Bart
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Amy George Cortez
|
Many Gods No Masters
New artworks by Francis Mead
Opening reception Sat Sept 8th 2018 7p-11p
DJ La Garza
Food + Cold Drinks
Amor Eterno Arte
1227 18th Ave East Oakland
http://www.amoreternoarte.com
Curator Amy George-Cortez
info [at] amoreternoarte.com
Exhibition dates: 09.08 – 10.31
Many Gods No Masters is a collection of new work honoring spirit, revolution and liberation. My art is constantly inspired by the resiliency and magic of Black and Brown Indigenous peoples, our ancestors all over the diaspora, and the way spirit is always present in our work and lives. My work is inspired by decolonization and how Black and Brown Indigenous peoples have always called upon the Gods, and spirits around us for protection and power. We are able to step into our personal power knowing that there is a greater power all around us, wanting us to succeed and manifest our dreams. My work is inspired by dreams and the dreamers of the world always moving towards liberation. My work is inspired by the healers, the brujas, the medicine womxn, who heal and inspire and protect our peoples and the earth even during the darkest times. And my work is always inspired by the earth that holds us and heals us.
- Francis Mead
We are honored to have Francis Mead in the gallery at Amor Eterno Arte. The new works are large colorful visions of divine feminine energies. A departure from the black and white high contrast illustrations she has become known for. Her new work is immersive and beautifully reverent. Each piece draws you into a familiar ancestral space with a stream of consciousness. A cool and whole space filled with the energy of inspiration and connectivity. Now more than ever we need these portals, reminding us that the oppression of contemporary society is not our destined path.
Francis Mead is a Black mixed heritage artist, dreamer and queer mama rooted in Huichin Ohlone Territory / Oakland, CA. Ever since she can remember she made art to connect with herself, her peoples, and the spirits that guide her. Her creative project Illustrated Truths seeks to uplift the dreams, history and magic of people of color, womxn, queers and young people in particular, as a way to inspire and liberate her peoples and the earth.
