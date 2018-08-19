From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Is Trump Bringing Fascism, Or Removing the Liberal Facade From It? by Jonathan Nack

Sunday Aug 19th, 2018 1:56 PM

President Franklin D. Roosevelt

File photo: Wikipedia



Is Trump bringing fascism to the United States? That is a very legitimate question. However, there is another legitimate question. Is Trump merely taking the facade off, and making more overt, a system that was already fundamentally fascistic and deeply racist?



